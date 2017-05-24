Schmetzer takes shot at Timber Joey ahead of Seattle-Portland clash

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer poured some fuel on the Sounders-Timbers rivalry ahead of the Cascadia clubs’ first meeting of 2017 on Saturday at CenturyLink Field (2:30 pm ET | FOX in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada), taking a bit of a shot at Portland mascot Timber Joey while speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“Well, I don’t like it I can tell you that,” Schmetzer said when asked about Timber Joey’s tradition of slicing a log slab after every Portland goal at Providence Park. “I mean that log and his whatever – I don’t even know if he’s a real lumberman or whether he’s just a guy. I’ll do a little digging on that and I’ll get back to you.”

Brian Schmetzer kicks off rivalry week with a jab at Timber Joey: "We don’t even know if he’s a real lumberman or if he’s just a guy.” — Matt Pentz (@mattpentz) May 23, 2017

No need for any digging, coach. Timber Joey is very much “a real lumberman.”