2017 Team of the Week (Wk 12): Superstars, and Men in Red, shine

The Chicago Fire can’t seem to stop winning. And it’s made their standout players regulars on the MLS Team of the Week.

Fire striker Nemanja Nikolic leads the TOTW line in Week 12 – for a second week running – thanks to his well-taken brace vs. Colorado at midweek, running his season total to a league-leading 10 goals. He’s joined up top by New York City FC superstar David Villa, who was his usual superb self and then some in Sunday’s dismembering of Orlando City.

In midfield, New England’s Diego Fagundez and Philadelphia’s Haris Medunjanin staff the TOTW for a second consecutive week after solid displays in their teams’ wins. It’s no surprise that they’re joined by Gerso and Miguel Almiron, this past week’s hat-trick heroes for Sporting KC and Atlanta United, respectively.

Along the TOTW backline, Fire fullback Brandon Vincent notched a pretty assist on Wednesday, then helped Chicago post a clean sheet in Saturday’s win at D.C. United. Tim Parker both scored a goal and fended off the SKC attack for Vancouver, while Victor Bernardez played a central role as San Jose dealt FC Dallas their first league loss of the campaign.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Bill Hamid, DC; Raymon Gaddis, PHI; Albert Rusnak, RSL; Christian Bolaños, VAN; David Accam, CHI; Giovani dos Santos, LA; CJ Sapong, PHI

Coach: Veljko Paunovic, CHI