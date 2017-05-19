New York Red Bulls 1, Toronto FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Toronto FC's winning streak and the New York Red Bulls' losing streak were both halted on Friday night, as the teams played to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls took the lead shortly before halftime, as Bradley Wright-Phillips scored off a set piece with an acrobatic overhead kick. But Toronto battled back, as substitute Benoit Cheyrou came up with a goal with 20 minutes to go. Jozy Altidore then had the chance to put TFC ahead in the 82nd minute, but his penalty was saved by Luis Robles. Tosaint Ricketts thought he had the winning goal for Toronto in the 87th minute, but an offside call on Raheem Edwards on the play chalked off the tally.

Three Things

TFC'S RALLY COMES UP SHORT: Toronto's winning streak entering the game had reached six games, and they were nearing rarefied air in MLS lore if they could keep it going. But although they were the stronger side in the final 30 minutes or so, they could not completely overturn their deficit to get the win. While Ricketts' disallowed goal looked to be the right call, it would not have been nearly as monumental had Toronto converted their penalty minutes earlier. A draw was probably a deserved result, but TFC really let a seventh straight win slip right through their fingers. RED BULLS STOP SLIDE: The Red Bulls' losing streak coming into the game was three games, meanwhile, and they entered the game coming off a particularly dispiriting home loss last weekend against the LA Galaxy. This game was a vast improvement for the Red Bulls, and while they might ultimately count themselves fortunate to have gotten a draw, Robles stepped up to make the game-changing save and the late offside call looked correct. Jesse Marsch didn't fix all of New York's problems in 90 minutes, but this performance showed definite improvement. FLEXIBLE FINISH FOR BWP: Sure to be in the AT&T MLS Goal of the Week reckoning, Wright-Phillips' goal was a thing of beauty. BWP was kept off the scoresheet during the Red Bulls' losing streak, but the audacious effort proved once more his value to the team. 🚲🚨 #NYvTOR pic.twitter.com/CtT01VXlny — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 20, 2017

