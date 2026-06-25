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Canada's path to World Cup final: Dates, times & locations

26WC_CAN_Nathan-Saliba

MLSsoccer staff

Canada have made the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in program history.

After clinching their berth as Group B runner-up, the schedule is set for their Round of 32 match, as well as any possible subsequent matches up to the July 19 final.

Round of 32

  • Opponent: South Africa
  • When: Sunday, June 28 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
  • Where: Los Angeles Stadium | Inglewood, California

If Canada beat South Africa, their World Cup path would continue as indicated below:

  • Round of 16: Saturday, July 4 - 1 pm ET | Houston Stadium
  • Quarterfinals: Thursday, July 9 - 4 pm ET | Boston Stadium
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, July 14 - 3 pm ET | Dallas Stadium
  • Final: Sunday, July 19 - 3 pm ET | New York New Jersey Stadium
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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