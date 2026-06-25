Mexico's path to World Cup final: Dates, times & locations

Mexico have reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage after clinching the top spot in Group A as tournament co-hosts.
Still awaiting their next opponent, El Tri already know the schedule and location of their Round of 32 match, as well as any possible subsequent matches up to the July 19 final.
Plan accordingly.
Mexico knockout round schedule
- Round of 32: Wednesday, June 30 - 9 pm ET, Mexico City Stadium
- Round of 16: Sunday, July 5 - 8 pm ET, Mexico City Stadium
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, July 11 - 5 pm ET, Miami Stadium
- Semifinals: Wednesday, July 15 - 3 pm ET, Atlanta Stadium
- Final: Sunday, July 19 - 3 pm ET, New York New Jersey Stadium