Red Bulls-NYCFC, Seattle-Portland highlight Open Cup fourth round draw

A pair of juicy MLS rivalry matchups and a battle between two Midwestern foes will headline the fourth round of the 2017 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The New York Red Bulls will host New York City FC, the Seattle Sounders will host Cascadia rival Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City will welcome Minnesota United FC to Children’s Mercy Park after they were all drawn together by US Soccer on Thursday.

The remaining 13 US-based MLS teams will face off against lower-division clubs. They learned their potential matchups and hosting scenarios for the fourth round on Thursday, with at least eight of the other 13 American MLS clubs set to host their fourth-round matchup.

The fourth round is set to be contested on June 13 and 14. The third round will be contested by NASL, USL and amateur clubs on May 31.

2017 US Open Cup Potential Fourth Round Matchups

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL)/GPS Omens (Amateur, Mass.)

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs. Reading United (PDL)/Harrisburg City Islanders (USL)

D.C. United vs. Christos FC (Amateur, Md.)/Chicago FC United (PDL)

FC Cincinnati (USL)/Louisville City FC (USL) vs. Columbus Crew SC

Atlanta United FC vs. Jacksonville Armada (NASL)/Charleston Battery (USL)

Orlando City SC vs. Miami FC (NASL)/Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL)

Michigan Bucks (PDL)/Saint Louis FC (USL) vs. Chicago Fire

North Carolina FC (NASL)/Charlotte Independence (USL) vs. Houston Dynamo

San Antonio FC (USL) vs. FC Dallas

-OR-

FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC (USL)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC

Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks (USL)/Oklahoma City Energy FC (USL)

Reno 1868 FC (USL)/Sacramento Republic FC (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy vs. LA Wolves FC (Amateur, Calif.)/Orange County SC (USL)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL)/Phoenix Rising FC (USL)

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers