US Open Cup: Minnesota, DC, Nashville among six MLS clubs to advance

The 2025 US Open Cup quarterfinals are set, with six MLS teams booking their spot Wednesday night.
The Philadelphia Union, D.C. United, Minnesota United, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC and Austin FC join Chicago Fire FC and San Jose Earthquakes, who clinched their berths Tuesday.
The draw for the quarterfinals will be Thursday morning in the tournament that awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
Philadelphia Union 4, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1
The Philadelphia Union clinically dispatched USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 4-1, in the lone quarterfinal meeting pitting an MLS squad against a lower division opponent.
Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute to open the scoring, and Indiana Vassilev doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time. Danley Jean Jaques then made it 3-0 in the 54th minute.
After Jorge Garcia gave the visitors a lifeline nine minutes later, Jovan Lukic put the finishing touches on the emphatic win, slicing through the box for a left-footed finish three minutes from full time.
DC United 3 (2), Charlotte FC 3 (1)
D.C. United advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 thanks to goalkeeper Jordan Farr's heroics in a 2-1 penalty kick shootout win over Charlotte FC after the Eastern Conference foes played to a wild 3-3 draw through 120 minutes.
Goals three minutes apart by Patrick Agyemang and Bill Tuiloma gave the Crown a 2-1 lead after David Schnegg put the hosts in front inside the opening 20 minutes.
Garrison Tubbs dramatically equalized four minutes from full time, sending the match to 30 minutes of extra time where Jackson Hopkins (104') canceled out Tyger Smalls' go-ahead goal (98') and the match would be decided on penalty kicks.
Farr, who subbed on for Kim Joon Hong late in extra time, remarkably made four saves in the shootout to send the Black-and-Red into the quarterfinals.
Minnesota United FC 3, St. Louis CITY SC 2
Anthony Markanich provided the heroics, scoring twice in a three-minute span late in the second half to help lift Minnesota United FC to a 3-2 win over St. Louis CITY SC.
Kelvin Yeboah put the Loons in front in the 10th minute, a lead that held until the second half when Marcel Hartel and João Klauss scored 10 minutes apart to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.
But Markanich burned his former club, leveling in the 85th minute before netting the winner two minutes from full time to dramatically send Minnesota into the quarterfinals.
New York Red Bulls 2 (4), FC Dallas 2 (3)
The New York Red Bulls dramatically advanced to the quarterfinals, edging FC Dallas, 4-3, in a penalty kick shootout after the teams were deadlocked 2-2 through 120 minutes.
After Mohammed Sofo canceled out Bernard Kamungo's opening goal for the visitors, it appeared Luciano Acosta had scored the winning golazo in the 77th minute. But in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg leveled on a free kick that deflected off the Dallas wall.
With neither team able to find the decisive goal in 30 minutes of extra time, AJ Marcucci secured the Red Bulls' spot in the final eight, saving Pedrinho's attempt in the fifth round.
Orlando City SC 2, Nashville SC 3
Wyatt Meyer's first career goal proved to be a dramatic late winner for Nashville SC, which defeated Orlando City SC, 3-2, at Inter&Co Stadium.
In a back-and-forth affair, Marco Pašalić scored a left-footed rocket to open the scoring for the Lions. After leveling on a Rodrigo Schlegel own goal in the 22nd minute, Nashville went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead courtesy of Ahmed Qasem's 41st-minute goal.
Ramiro Enrique leveled for the Lions in the 58th minute, but a sensational goal by Meyer in the 79th minute booked Nashville's spot in the quarterfinal and snapped Orlando's 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.
Austin FC 3, Houston Dynamo FC 1
For the first time in club history, Austin FC advanced to the quarterfinals, beating Copa Tejas rival Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1, at Q2 Stadium.
Brandon Vazquez scored his second goal of the competition to put Austin in front in the 29th minute, and Osman Bukari doubled the lead from the penalty spot and then set up Ilie Sánchez's first Verde goal to make it 3-0.
Ezequiel Ponce pulled a goal back for the Dynamo in the 70th minute, but Austin closed out the game and the historic win.
