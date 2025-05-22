US Open Cup: Minnesota, DC, Nashville among six MLS clubs to advance

The 2025 US Open Cup quarterfinals are set, with six MLS teams booking their spot Wednesday night.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be Thursday morning in the tournament that awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

After Jorge Garcia gave the visitors a lifeline nine minutes later, Jovan Lukic put the finishing touches on the emphatic win, slicing through the box for a left-footed finish three minutes from full time.

Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute to open the scoring, and Indiana Vassilev doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time. Danley Jean Jaques then made it 3-0 in the 54th minute.

The Philadelphia Union clinically dispatched USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 4-1 , in the lone quarterfinal meeting pitting an MLS squad against a lower division opponent.

DC United 3 (2), Charlotte FC 3 (1)

D.C. United advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 thanks to goalkeeper Jordan Farr's heroics in a 2-1 penalty kick shootout win over Charlotte FC after the Eastern Conference foes played to a wild 3-3 draw through 120 minutes.

Goals three minutes apart by Patrick Agyemang and Bill Tuiloma gave the Crown a 2-1 lead after David Schnegg put the hosts in front inside the opening 20 minutes.

Garrison Tubbs dramatically equalized four minutes from full time, sending the match to 30 minutes of extra time where Jackson Hopkins (104') canceled out Tyger Smalls' go-ahead goal (98') and the match would be decided on penalty kicks.

Farr, who subbed on for Kim Joon Hong late in extra time, remarkably made four saves in the shootout to send the Black-and-Red into the quarterfinals.

