US Open Cup: MLS teams learn quarterfinal matchups, bracket

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 US Open Cup quarterfinal matchups were locked in Thursday, giving the eight remaining MLS teams their bracket pathway.

The final, which will be hosted on Oct. 1 by the West bracket winner, awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Dates, kickoff times, and broadcast details for the four quarterfinal matches, set to take place from July 8-9, will be announced on May 27.

East Bracket

  • Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls - Subaru Park
  • Nashville SC vs. D.C. United - GEODIS Park

East semifinal hosting priority order (Sept. 16/17)

  1. New York Red Bulls
  2. Nashville SC
  3. D.C. United
  4. Philadelphia Union

West Bracket

  • Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC - Allianz Field
  • San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC - PayPal Park

West semifinal hosting priority order (Sept. 16/17)

  1. Minnesota United FC
  2. Austin FC
  3. San Jose Earthquakes
  4. Chicago Fire FC
MLSsoccer staff
@mls

