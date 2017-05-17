MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Kljestan, Blessing, Acosta after Week 11

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to three players following Week 11 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Kljestan hands to face/head/neck

The MLS Disciplinary Committee his issued a fine of an undisclosed amount to New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan for violation of the league's policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. The incident occurred in the 55th minute of the Red Bulls' match against the LA Galaxy on May 14.

Blessing simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a fine of an undisclosed amount to Sporting Kansas City forward Latif Blessing after he was found guilty of simulation/embellishment. The incident occurred in the 27th minute of Sporting's match at Orlando City on May 13.

Acosta dissent and failure to leave the field

The MLS Disciplinary has issued a fine of an undisclosed amount to D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta for excessive dissent and failure to leave the field in an orderly manner. The incident occurred following Acosta's 55th-minute red card in D.C.'s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 13.