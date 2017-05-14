FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead returns to MLS action after car accident

FC Dallas and their fans gave Ryan Hollingshead a warm welcome on Sunday night, as he made his first match appearance since being struck by a car in a near-deadly accident on an icy January night in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

128 days after the accident and it felt amazing to get back on the field with my first minutes. Thankful for all the support to get back! https://t.co/mva8gQHktj — Ryan Hollingshead (@rmhollingshead) May 15, 2017

Tremendous to see. Welcome back Ryan Hollingshead! pic.twitter.com/bxqQXq4i4x — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) May 15, 2017

The versatile midfielder/defender came off the bench in the final minutes of FCD's 1-1 draw with New York City FC, completing a long road back to health after the accident broke three vertebrae in his neck.

89' Ryan Hollingshead enters the game for FC Dallas. First appearance since car wreck. Really cool moment with cheers from crowd. #FCDvNYC — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) May 15, 2017

Hollingshead had stopped to help another motorist who had wrecked their vehicle in icy winter conditions on Jan. 7, only to be hit by another car and thrown some 30 feet. Amazingly, he sustained no spinal cord damage and no surgery was required, though he had to wear a neck brace for several weeks.