Houston Dynamo 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Houston Dynamo snapped Vancouver Whitecaps FC's two-game road winning streak with a 2-1 victory at BBVA Compass Stadium on Friday.

Two of the Dynamo's young attacking corps connected on the first goal, as Romell Quioto crossed to Alberth Elis for the header in the 15th minute. The Dynamo doubled the score in the second half courtesy of a penalty converted by Erick "Cubo" Torres. Brek Shea came off the bench and scored for the second consecutive week for Vancouver, this time as a late consolation tally.

The win places the Dynamo atop the Western Conference, for the moment, with 19 points.

Goals

15' – HOU – Alberth Elis Watch

68' – HOU – Erick "Cubo" Torres Watch

85' – VAN – Brek Shea Watch

Three Things

HOME HEROES: The Dynamo continued to roll at home this season, as they're now 6-0-1 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Pushing quickly (they had a bonafide chance within 30 seconds), they got on the board in short order and despite a late rally from the Whitecaps, held on for the victory. Throw in the continued production from their young core of attackers, even with Quioto and Elis coming off early due to apparent injuries, and Wilmer Cabrera's men are making their home a fortress this year. 'CAPS RUN HALTED: It appeared to be a case of too little, too late for the Whitecaps, who did push the Dynamo late, but could not find a second goal to tie up the game very late, although they may have a case that the penalty they conceded was rather tame. Shea scoring off the bench for the second straight game has to be a good sign moving forward, but while the Whitecaps have nothing to be ashamed of after picking up six points on a three-game road swing, they couldn't keep the magic of the last two weeks going in Houston. DIRECT STYLE: We know the Dynamo like to play direct and quick soccer, and the Whitecaps have found considerable success on the break at times this year. How direct was this game? One clue comes in the lack of passes made on the night: Tonight’s #HOUvVAN match had just 653 total passes, the fewest of any game this season. — Ben Baer (@BenBaer89) May 13, 2017

