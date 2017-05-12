FC Dallas vs. New York City FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. New York City FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Park - Frisco, Texas

Sunday, May 14 - 8 pm ET

WATCH: FS1, Fox Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

If you like beautiful soccer, you probably mourn the fact that these teams meet just once a year, barring a potential MLS Cup clash, of course. No matter, the rarity of the matchup – this is just the third all-time – makes Sunday's Week 11 finale on FS1 and Fox Deportes a real treat.

You've got the defending Supporters' Shield champions (FC Dallas) hosting the defending Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player (David Villa). You've got Oscar Pareja, 2016's Coach of the Year and leader of a team-building project that's the envy of the rest of the MLS, strategizing against Patrick Vieira, who has transformed NYCFC into a possession and chance-creating machine in a little more than a year. In short, you've got two of MLS's best all-around teams using each other as an early season measuring stick.

What's not to like?

FC Dallas

No Mauro Diaz, no problem. Two months into the 2017 season, FC Dallas are the only remaining unbeaten team in MLS, and they don't look even a step slow without their Argentine No. 10, who recently returned to the practice field much to the delight of the Frisco faithful.

They've kept their standards sky high by committee, with a cadre of understated stars sharing the load. Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman are arguably the best center-back tandem in the league (both protecting Jesse Gonzalez in goal and attacking the occasional set piece), Kellyn Acosta and Carlos Gruezo are the future of the US and Ecuadorian national teams in the center of the park and Maxi Urruti, with six goals already, looks like the sort of go-to striker who can carry the club to MLS Cup. Oh, and Pareja as quality (and depth) on the wings, back to front.

To say FC Dallas is the best team in MLS is probably just stating the obvious at this point. Should they handle business against NYCFC, their only real competition for that tag will be Toronto FC.

Suspended: None

None Int'l duty: None

None Injury report: OUT — Mauro Diaz (torn Achilles' tendon), Paxton Pomykal (ankle strain)

Probable Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Jesse Gonzalez - Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa - Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta - Michael Barrios, Javier Morales, Roland Lamah - Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas is now unbeaten in 13 consecutive MLS games (7W-6D). They have kept clean sheets in seven of those matches and allowed multiple goals in only two of them (eight total goals conceded). ... Maxi Urruti’s brace for FC Dallas was his second in 2017, and his third of his MLS career (104 regular season appearances, 30 goals).

New York City FC

David Villa is like a fine wine. Once you get a taste, you might just guzzle the entire bottle. Look, this is my analogy. As Villa embarks on his third season in MLS, it's clear his vintage puts him among the best players in league history. The man just scores goals – and he's happy to set his teammates up in the process, too. Just watch the Spaniard work with offseason signing Rodney Wallace. It's a thing of beauty.

But it's not Villa who is the big-money question mark in NYCFC's XI right now. That'd be Andrea Pirlo, who has been an unused substitute the past two games. Is the Italian legend's time as a starter over in the Big Apple? Well, that depends, mostly on how much defensive bite Vieira feels he needs in midfield. Against FC Dallas, it's very possible Pirlo could make it three DNPs in three games.

Suspended : None

: None Int'l Duty : None

: None Injuries: OUT — DF Ronald Matarrita (high ankle sprain), FW Khiry Shelton (hamstring)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3, left to right): Sean Johnson — Ben Sweat, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ethan White — Maxi Moralez, Alex Ring, Yangel Herrera — Rodney Wallace, David Villa, Jack Harrison

Notes: NYCFC has won consecutive away games and three of their last six road league matches. They have won three straight MLS road games only once in franchise history (June 6-July 4, 2015). ... Rodney Wallace scored and had two assists against Atlanta United FC, becoming just the second player in NYCFC franchise history to score a goal and have multiple assists in the same game (Maxi Moralez also did it earlier this year against D.C. United).

All-Time Series

This will be only the third MLS meeting between the two teams. FC Dallas triumphed 2-1 in the only prior MLS game played between the two teams in Texas (Sept. 12, 2015), while New York City FC rallied for a 2-2 draw at Yankee Stadium last September.

Officials