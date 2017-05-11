Houston's Alberth Elis wins AT&T MLS Goal of the Week for Week 10

Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis won AT&T MLS Goal of the Week by the narrowest of margins, beating out San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski by one percentage point to take home the Week 10 honors.

Elis won Goal of the Week for his strike in Houston’s 4-0 win against Orlando on Saturday, a low rocket that snuck past Lions goalkeeper Joe Bendik at the near post following a powerful run down the right flank. The 22nd minute goal was the first in Houston’s romp and the fourth of the season for the 21-year-old Elis, who claimed 25 percent of the Goal of the Week vote.

Wondolowski finished second with 24 percent of the vote, while efforts from NYCFC’s David Villa, Elis’ Dynamo teammate Romell Quioto and Crew SC’s Federico Higuain rounded out the voting.

Elis and Houston will return to action on Friday, when they’ll look to improve to 6-0-1 at BBVA Compass Stadium this year against the Vancouver Whitecaps (9 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US, TSN1/3/4/5 in Canada).

Click here for the full results of Week 10 Goal of the Week voting and to watch all five nominated strikes.