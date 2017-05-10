Montreal Impact take a look at Blerim Dzemaili's winding journey to MLS

Every player takes a journey to wind up at a club -- but that of Blerim Dzemaili, the Montreal Impact's latest signing, stands out.
Dzemaili brings plenty of experience to MLS after playing all across Europe throughout his career, including top-flight stints in England, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland.
The Impact chronicled his career on Wednesday in a Twitter video that shows all the stops he has made since starting his career in 2003 -- and when we say all, we mean all.
Le parcours de Blerim Dzemaili— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) May 10, 2017
Blerim Dzemaili's journey#IMFC #FIDÈLES pic.twitter.com/ZGvEhf269o