Montreal Impact take a look at Blerim Dzemaili's winding journey to MLS

Every player takes a journey to wind up at a club -- but that of Blerim Dzemaili, the Montreal Impact's latest signing, stands out.

Dzemaili brings plenty of experience to MLS after playing all across Europe throughout his career, including top-flight stints in England, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland.

The Impact chronicled his career on Wednesday in a Twitter video that shows all the stops he has made since starting his career in 2003 -- and when we say all, we mean all.