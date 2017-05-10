Blerim Dzemaili arrives at airport - May 9, 2017
Montreal Impact

Montreal Impact take a look at Blerim Dzemaili's winding journey to MLS

May 10, 20173:15PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

Every player takes a journey to wind up at a club -- but that of Blerim Dzemaili, the Montreal Impact's latest signing, stands out.

Dzemaili brings plenty of experience to MLS after playing all across Europe throughout his career, including top-flight stints in England, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland. 

The Impact chronicled his career on Wednesday in a Twitter video that shows all the stops he has made since starting his career in 2003 -- and when we say all, we mean all.

