2017 Team of the Week (Wk 10): Quakes, Union, NYCFC lead the way after wins

Impressive home wins for Philadelphia, San Jose and New York City FC have earned prominent spots for several players from the three clubs in the MLS Team of the Week for Week 10 of the 2017 season.

Earthquakes defender Florian Jungwirth is honored for the second consecutive week, and this time is joined by his teammate Chris Wondolowski, who bagged two goals in the Quakes' 3-0 defeat of Portland.

CJ Sapong joins Wondo up top thanks to his hat trick in Philly's 3-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, the Union's first win of the year, an occasion also made possible by the goalkeeping exploits of Andre Blake.

NYCFC's Rodney Wallace and Alex Ring were influential in City's 3-1 thumping of Atlanta United and are also recognized in TOTW. Justin Morrow and Matt Hedges round out the starting back line, with Miguel Ibarra, Federico Higuain and Alex manning the midfield.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Bobby Shuttleworth, MIN; Laurent Ciman, MTL; Nicolai Naess, CLB; David Accam, CHI; Mauro Manotas, HOU; Sebastian Giovinco, TOR; David Villa, NYC

Coach: Greg Vanney, TOR