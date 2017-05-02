Rapids' Tim Howard gets "Guardians of the Galaxy" treatment from ESPN FC

Tim Howard's goalkeeping exploits can often make him appear to be a superhero, and now ESPN FC has taken it one step further.

The Worldwide Leader's soccer department has paid homage to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise with a illustrated series that depicts the world's leading goalkeepers as characters from the much-loved science fiction world, and the Colorado Rapids and US national team star features prominently.

Illustrators Jay Anacleto and Skan have rendered Howard as Drax the Destroyer, "a passionate, outspoken, sometimes raging keeper who can take a beating."

It's a gorgeous project that is worth your time; take a look at the full rundown here.