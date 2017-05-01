2017 Team of the Week (Wk 9): Sporting KC, DC recognized after big wins

Sporting Kansas City bounced back from their first loss of the year in resounding fashion on Saturday night, getting a three-pack of goals and recording another shutout to defeat their old rivals Real Salt Lake 3-0 at Children’s Mercy Park.

On Monday, SKC got some well-deserved love for their performance, tying for the league lead with two MLS Team of the Week selections.

SKC defender Graham Zusi and winger Gerso, who scored Kansas City’s final goal on Saturday, were both named to Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2017 season.

D.C. United and Toronto FC also put a pair of players on the Team of the Week. Goalkeeper Bill Hamid and midfielder Luciano Acosta made the squad for their performances in D.C.’s surprising 3-1 win at Atlanta United FC on Sunday, while forward Jozy Altidore and defender Raheem Edwards were selected for their play in TFC’s 2-0 win against Houston on Friday.

New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo and FC Dallas forward Maxi Urruti joined Altidore up top, New York City FC’s Jack Harrison and Vancouver’s Andrew Jacobson made the midfield with Gerso and Acosta and San Jose defender Florian Jungwirth joined Zusi and Edwards on the backline.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Andre Blake, PHI; Scott Sutter, ORL; Osvaldo Alonso, SEA; Yangel Herrera, NYC; Marky Delgado, TOR; Cordell Cato, SJ; Fanendo Adi, POR