Timbers coach Caleb Porter suits up in full kit as part of punishment

Head coaches are known for wearing training gear during the week, even if they may not be training like their players.

This week, Portland Timbers manager Caleb Porter took it one step further, if not by choice.

As detailed by The Oregonian, on Wednesday Porter wore a full Timbers kit around the team facility. The reason? It was a punishment for being late to a team meeting.

In an effort to create consequences for the group, the team instituted a "fine wheel" this year to give offenders a punishment while giving the rest of the squad some fun. Porter, who was reportedly "one minute late" to the meeting, was forced to spin the wheel, landing on the "fine" of an adult non-player walking around in a full kit.

We're guessing he won't be late to another meeting.