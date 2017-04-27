Montreal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Montreal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

2017 MLS Regular Season

Stade Saputo – Montreal, Quebec

Saturday, April 29 | 3 pm ET

WATCH: CTV, TSN2 (Canada) | MLS LIVE (USA)

Neither of the Canadian sides meeting in Montreal have done too much wrong, per se – they're both just toughing it out with middling records so far this season, each with seven points on the year. (The Impact stand currently at 1-2-4, and the Whitecaps at 2-4-1).

To the naked eye, Saturday's match-up could tilt slightly in Montreal's favor. With spring more or less here, it marks the first of a home stretch (finally!), while Vancouver are toughing it out on a road slog whose stresses saw them fall 2-1 to the Timbers last weekend. On top of it, Montreal's attack is currently crackling, thanks to a spate of goals by young Anthony Jackson-Hamel. Vancouver's defense has looked solid enough – thank, especially, Kendall Waston at center back – but they'll have to muster all of it to stave him off.

Montreal Impact

Let's just talk about the Jackson-Hamel hype train really quick -- the kid is good. Not only did he net the game-winner on Apr. 15 in a 2-1 victory over Atlanta, but he won AT&T MLS Goal of the Week honors for the occasion, too. And the week after that, he scored a brace in a 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union. Not only that, but he managed both of those feats without getting the start – so will he finally move up into the XI this week?

The Impact also boast another boy wonder: literal teenager Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla. He got both his first start and his first MLS goal on Apr. 1, the day after his 18th birthday.

Suspended: NONE

NONE Int’l Duty: NONE

NONE Injury Report: OUT – M Shamit Shome (foot injury), M Andres Romero (hamstring injury), D Victor Cabrera (ankle injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush – Chris Duvall, Hassoun Camara, Laurent Ciman, Ambroise Oyongo – Marco Donadel, Hernan Bernardello – Dominic Oduro, Patrice Bernier, Ignacio Piatti – Anthony Jackson-Hamel

Notes: The Impact’s 3-3 draw with Philadelphia last weekend was their fourth draw in their last six MLS games (1W-1L). They are unbeaten in four home games (2W-2D) but have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight home matches (17 goals conceded in their last eight games).

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps boast their own attacking firepower in the form of Fredy Montero, whose brace against Seattle on Apr. 14 was his eighth multi-goal game in MLS regular-season action. While he promises veteran excellence, on the other end of the spectrum, too, Vancouver boast their own standout teenager: Alphonso Davies, who some are describing as a "once-in-a-lifetime player."

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D Brett Levis (ACL tear), M Yordy Reyna (foot surgery), D David Edgar (PCL, MCL tear), F Erik Hurtado (left foot contusion), M Brek Shea (left knee sprain), M Marco Bustos (left hamstring strain)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Ousted — Sheanon Williams, Kendall Waston, Tim Parker, Jordan Harvey — Matias Laba, Andrew Jacobson — Christian Techera, Tony Tchani, Christian Bolaños — Fredy Montero

Notes: Vancouver has lost three consecutive MLS away games and eight of their last 12 (1W-3D). They have conceded eight goals in their last three away games.

All-Time Series

This will be the sixth league meeting between the two sides. Each one has won two, with one draw between them. Montreal did not score in their first three MLS games vs. the Whitecaps, but have won two in a row.

Overall: Montreal Impact 2 wins (6 goals) … Vancouver Whitecaps 2 wins (8 goals) … Ties 1

Referees

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

4th Official: Sorin Stoica