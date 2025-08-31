Best in MLS: Philadelphia Union eye Shield-Cup double

It speaks volumes about the Philadelphia Union ethos that Bradley Carnell looked positively delighted as he described the pain, discomfort and dirty work his team endured in the toughest moments of their clutch 1-0 road win over FC Cincinnati .

“They really took it personal, and did it with a smile on their face – almost emotionless.”

“I saw our boys suffer – and [they] enjoyed the suffer,” said Philly’s head coach after the result that clinched his side for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and keeps them tops in the Supporters’ Shield table heading into the September international window.

“These kind of games show to ourselves most of all what are we made of, and what do we want this year.”

“All my teammates work hard – I was dead at 75 minutes, but the guys fight for 20 more minutes,” said Damiani, who has now scored six goals across all competitions since arriving last winter as the Union’s club-record transfer buy. “That's the reason why we won, because we keep the clean sheet. I'm obviously really happy to score. But this type of game, the only thing important is to win.

Philly’s 10 men accepted the assignment with relish, maintaining their organization under duress and elevating their usual tigerish intensity to close down space and wade into challenges with focused ferocity.

A second yellow card to center back Olwethu Makhanya with more than half an hour still to play complicated matters significantly, however, pushing the visitors between a rock and a hard place in a vibrant, playoff-level atmosphere at TQL Stadium – and with a teenager in goal, no less: homegrown Andrew Rick , deputizing for the injured Andre Blake .

A 49th-minute header from Bruno Damiani had placed the DOOP squad on course for a crucial W against one of their closest pursuers in the Shield race.

Slick Rick

Rick had already made a difference with two massive parries early in the match to keep things scoreless, and finished the night with five saves. Afterwards, he revealed the players held a heart-to-heart meeting after their recent road loss to the New York Red Bulls in which they recommitted to their 2025 trophy ambitions – “everyone in that locker room agrees that we want to win stuff this year,” he said – and the blue-collar mentality that powers them.

“I give huge credit to them,” the 19-year-old said of his teammates as they vocally celebrated their triumph in Cincy. “We adapted really well when we went down a man … They were less dangerous when we had the red card. We were so compact, and we were still all on the same page and defending as one unit, that it frustrated them.”

For Carnell, it’s a sign of soaring collective belief as Rick comes into his own with the talismanic veteran Blake sidelined – and at the perfect moment for a team which has more than once fallen just short of signature victories against elite opposition like this.

“You can just see the confidence growing within the group, knowing that Rick’s got their back,” said the South African. “Then all of a sudden, this is just now a bit of momentum building and taking our chances at the key times.