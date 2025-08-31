Charlotte FC flirt with history as winning streak hits eight

With Saturday's 2-1 win at the New England Revolution , The Crown’s win streak reached eight matches - the second-longest single-season streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era), behind only the 2018 Seattle Sounders ' nine.

In MLS play, Charlotte have taken the full three points in every game since a draw against Orlando City back on July 5. They have been clicking on all cylinders, sprinting ahead of the Eastern Conference pack and now sitting in third place, seven points back of first-place Philadelphia .

Toklomati has excelled since his elevation to the starting lineup after star striker Patrick Agyemang was transferred to Derby County in July. The 21-year-old Israel international has eight goals and four assists in league play, and he scored in Leagues Cup action against LIGA MX side FC Juárez.

Charlotte left it late against the Revs, taking a 1-1 tie into the 87th minute, when young forward Idan Toklomati elevated above everyone on a free kick delivery from team captain Ashley Westwood .

Not one… Not two… Not three… Not four… Not five… Not six… Not seven… 𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐈𝐍-𝐀-𝐑𝐎𝐖! pic.twitter.com/4lFSSL2ypE

Surging up the standings

They got things started against New England with a lovely team goal, a tick-tack-toe move that Brandt Bronico finished off with a header that just barely crossed the goal line. The Revs responded 10 minutes later as Ignatius Ganago got on the end of a bouncing ball in the box.

Both teams had a flurry of chances to break the tie, but it wasn’t until Toklomati’s header that Charlotte broke the deadlock and secured all three points.

Saturday's result continued the historic winning streak and helped Charlotte keep pace in the Eastern Conference, with sights on the home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs that comes with a top-four finish.

“We’ve got a real good belief in this team now,” Westwood said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass. “Our set pieces won us the game, that’s one of our fundamentals.

"We’re a team that works hard on them, and that’s won us the game today.”