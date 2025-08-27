Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 31: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 31:

  • Three teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Philadelphia win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw vs. Columbus or...
  2. Philadelphia draw at Cincinnati AND New York lose vs. Columbus
FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Cincinnati win vs. Philadelphia AND New York lose/draw vs. Columbus
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Minnesota win vs. Portland or...
  2. Minnesota draw vs. Portland AND Colorado lose/draw at Kansas City or...
  3. Minnesota draw vs. Portland AND San Jose lose at Austin or...
  4. Colorado lose at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND San Jose draw at Austin
Elimination Scenarios
CF Montréal

Montréal will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Montréal lose/draw at Toronto or...
  2. New York win vs. Columbus
Toronto FC

Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Toronto lose vs. Montréal AND New York win vs. Columbus
Atlanta United

Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Atlanta lose/draw at Nashville AND New York win vs. Columbus
