Matchday 31: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 31:
- Three teams can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Philadelphia will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Philadelphia win at Cincinnati AND New York lose/draw vs. Columbus or...
- Philadelphia draw at Cincinnati AND New York lose vs. Columbus
Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Cincinnati win vs. Philadelphia AND New York lose/draw vs. Columbus
Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Minnesota win vs. Portland or...
- Minnesota draw vs. Portland AND Colorado lose/draw at Kansas City or...
- Minnesota draw vs. Portland AND San Jose lose at Austin or...
- Colorado lose at Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw at St. Louis AND San Jose draw at Austin
Elimination Scenarios
Montréal will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Montréal lose/draw at Toronto or...
- New York win vs. Columbus
Toronto will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Toronto lose vs. Montréal AND New York win vs. Columbus
Atlanta will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Atlanta lose/draw at Nashville AND New York win vs. Columbus