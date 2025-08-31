Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: Leagues Cup history awaits at Lumen Field

“Knowing that this is the only trophy that the club needs to fill the cabinet, we're all motivated for the final. We all know finals don't come very often. We did well during the tournament to get to this final, so we just have to finish it.”

“We're all excited, as a collective, to be able to maybe make history,” said Sounders attacker Jesús Ferreira .

Should the Sounders capitalize on home-field advantage, they’d become the first MLS team to win every major piece of North American silverware that’s available.

More than 60,000 fans are expected to attend Lumen Field for the championship clash, surpassing the tournament’s single-match attendance record by over 10,000 spectators.

“This is like any other game. You've played this game so much and, yes, the pressures are a little different. But at the end of the day, this is a game that we've been playing for a very long time.”

“I think it's important to live presently, understand the moment, but also take a deep breath,” said Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan .

Now, the Sounders aim to add to their eight previous titles. The list includes four US Open Cups , two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and a Supporters’ Shield.

Seattle went unbeaten in Phase One, emerging as the only MLS or LIGA MX team to take the maximum nine points available. They’ve maintained momentum throughout the knockout phase, eliminating Club Puebla on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals before securing a 2-0 semifinal win at the LA Galaxy .

A clash of power for the #LeaguesCup2025 crown ⚽️💥 Experience, youth, passion and an international title on the line for @SoundersFC and @InterMiamiCF 😮‍💨 ¿Quién levanta la copa este domingo en Lumen Field? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sH4mNJ3pu5

“Many times, these expectations can be met. Sometimes, they cannot. But now we’re so close that we’re just one match away from raising the Leagues Cup trophy.”

“Once you arrive at a team, a project such as this, our expectations are to fight and win the most that we can,” said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami, who won Leagues Cup in 2023 upon Messi’s arrival, have a chance to grow their club’s legacy.

That’s most evident with Lionel Messi , who’s looking to lift his world-record 47th trophy for club and country. The Argentine No. 10 is coming off a masterful performance, scoring a late brace that fueled a 3-1 semifinal win over Florida Derby rivals Orlando City – all while returning from a nagging hamstring injury.

If Seattle’s strength is their depth and collective approach, Inter Miami’s is their experience and star power.

The Herons want su segunda Leagues Cup 🏆 This is how @InterMiamiCF reached #LeaguesCup2025 Final: 5 triunfos and 12 goles anotados 🔥 ¿Lograrán alzar la copa como en 2023? ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DYyF6wcrLp

Dreaming big

Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul provided a window into the mentality that defines a final. Alongside Messi, he won four titles with Argentina from 2021-24 and will enter next summer’s FIFA World Cup as a defending champion.

“Every time a match starts, particularly when a cup is at stake, my only thought is ending that match with no regrets,” said De Paul, who joined the Herons last month on loan from Atlético Madrid.

“Many times, soccer is not always fair. Not always does the best one win. But I always have that attitude to keep going in the match and leave with no regrets, no bad aftertaste. Tomorrow, I’m going to play as I usually do with giving my all and trying to get the win.”

The Sounders are similarly buzzing, according to Paul Rothrock.