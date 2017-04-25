Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco wins Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

He’s baaaack.

Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco looked like himself for the first time in 2017 last Friday, ripping home a pair of goals to lead TFC to an impressive 3-1 home win against the Chicago Fire.

On Tuesday, he received some well-deserved recognition for his efforts, earning Alcatel MLS Player of the Week honors for Week 8 as voted by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR).

After nearly scoring what would’ve been a fantastic goal in the 11th minute, Giovinco put Toronto on the board in the 28th. He collected a Victor Vazquez pass just outside the area on the left, then cut in on his right foot before firing a low shot inside the near post for his second goal of the season.

Defender Eriq Zavaleta put TFC up 2-0 in the 32nd minute, and Giovinco nearly added a third in the 38th, sending a shot just wide of the left post from almost the same exact spot he fired home his first goal. The Italian ended up completing his brace in fantastic fashion in the 82nd, expertly curling a free kick into the top left corner from 25 yards out.

Giovinco’s performance helped the Reds snap a three-game winless run, with the win moving them to 2-1-4 on the season. Toronto will look to continue their winning ways on Friday night, when they’ll host the Houston Dynamo at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET; TSN4/5 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US).

