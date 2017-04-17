US, Venezuela to meet in WCQ tune-up match at Rio Tinto

The US national team will meet Venezuela in a tune-up friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 3, ahead of World Cup qualifying matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.

Kick off at Real Salt Lake's home ground in Sandy, Utah, is set for 10 pm ET, with the match to be broadcast live on FS1, Univision and UDN.

The US, on four points after four matches in the Hexagonal stage, host Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and visit Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11.

The Yanks are 3-0-0 all-time at the RioT, and the venue also offers a chance to prepare for qualifiers at altitude.

"Salt Lake City has always been a fantastic host for the national team," US coach Bruce Arena said in US Soccer's announcement on Monday. "When you combine the elements of the fan support, the stadium and the altitude, it's a perfect match as we prepare for the critical World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico."

The US and Venezuela have met four times previously, with the Americans unbeaten at 3-0-1 against the South American side.