2017 Team of the Week (Wk 7): Sporting KC recognized after another big win

Heading into Week 7, Sporting Kansas City had given up a league-low two goals in five games in 2017.

On Saturday, they continued their defensive dominance, registering their fourth shutout of the year in an impressive 1-0 win at the Supporters’ Shield-leading Portland Timbers. SKC earned some recognition for the performance with a league-best three MLS Team of the Week selections.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia, defender Ike Opara and midfielder Ilie Sanchez led the way for SKC, with Opara earning his second consecutive selection. Three other clubs put a pair of players on the Team of the Week, with Will Johnson and Jonathan Spector getting the nod for Orlando, Justin Meram and Nicolai Naess representing Columbus and Luis Solignac and Nemanja Nikolic putting Chicago on the board.

Vancouver and New York City FC had one representative each after both winning on Friday night.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Joe Bendik, ORL; Tim Parker, VAN; Dax McCarty, CHI; Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI; Alex Muyl, NY; Kevin Molino, MIN; David Villa, NYC

Head coach: Mike Petke, RSL