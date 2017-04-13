Independent Panel rejects Marco Donadel's red card suspension appeal

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative of the US Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one representative from the Professional Referees Organization, have made a decision on one red card appeal from Week 6 of the MLS regular season.

Donadel appeal denied

The Independent Panel has rejected Montreal Impact midfielder Marco Donadel's appeal of a red card issued in the 44th minute of the game Friday against the LA Galaxy.

Donadel will serve his one-game suspension during the Impact’s next match on Saturday, April 15 against Atlanta United.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Montreal has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.