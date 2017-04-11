Keep at it: LA Galaxy believe "goals and assists will come" for dos Santos

CARSON, Calif. – Even though the LA Galaxy’s Giovani dos Santos has been largely absent from the goals and assists columns in the early part of the season, the message from his team is clear.

He just has to keep doing what he’s doing.

After scoring on a penalty kick in the Galaxy’s season opener, dos Santos has yet to register a goal or an assist since. There was some time missed due to injury. But the recent emergence of his fellow Designated Player Romain Alessandrini has underlined dos Santos’ relatively quiet outings.

In the Galaxy’s win over Montreal on Friday, dos Santos took three shots (only one on target) and went 26 out of 30 on his passes, good for an 87 percent completion rate. After practice on Tuesday, dos Santos was more focused on the team than on his own statistical rankings.

“I think the chemistry in the team is getting better between the players,” said dos Santos. “It’s about time [we] get more chances and get closer to the goal.”

On Friday, head coach Curt Onalfo mentioned that the team needed to get dos Santos more involved. He praised dos Santos for making “world-class” runs and wanted his players to work on getting the ball to him early and often.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s practice, Onalfo praised dos Santos’ play so far.

“I thought he had an excellent game,” said Onalfo. “He looks better literally every minute.

“He made great runs. He didn’t necessarily get rewarded, but he created space for other players and that’s all part of it. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and the goals and assists will come.”

When asked about Onalfo’s comments that the Galaxy needed to get dos Santos more involved, midfielder Jermaine Jones agreed, but made sure to note that the team’s success doesn’t come down to one player.

“He got a couple chances,” said Jones, “but I think he’ll get better from game to game, too.

“It’s not only him, it’s the whole group. I think if he’s 100 percent we all know that he’s a good player, but we have a lot of good players on this team.”

So are the goals and assists right around the corner? Should the team does adjust to get him the ball more? Dos Santos himself laughed and brought the conversation back to the team.

“As I say always,” said the El Tri star, “the most important is the team. If the team wins everything is good. I will try my best to create chances, but I will always say the most important is the team.”

Dos Santos and the Galaxy next travel to Florida for a national-network-TV clash with Orlando City SC on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).