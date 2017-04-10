Crew SC boss: Federico Higuain will be back for next match

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – Columbus Crew SC's winning streak is over, but they still hold first place in the Eastern Conference and they're poised to get a key offensive weapon back for this coming weekend.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said playmaker Federico Higuain should be ready for Saturday's match against Toronto FC, after an ankle knock kept him out of Saturday's 1-0 away loss to the Chicago Fire.

“Of course, you always want to put Federico in,” Berhalter said, “but again, it’s a long season and we’re going to be careful. We’re going to pick and choose the moments to hold him back and when to push him, and this was a moment to hold him back. It's a long season, and he means a lot to this team. We didn't want him to travel this week.”

Higuain has a goal and two assists in five starts for Crew SC, who now lead second-place Orlando City SC by one point atop the East, with Atlanta United and the Fire each one point back of the Lions

“He’s quality, he’s definitely quality, but I think we have a strong group and this was a perfect opportunity for other guys to step in and give it a shot,” said Berhalter, who was also without defenders Jonathan Mensah (thigh) and Harrison Afful (hand) for Saturday's match. “Federico is a big part of this team so of course we’re going to miss him, but again, I think the opportunity for other guys was important as well.”

In addition to Higuain's imminent return, another bright spot going forward is the play of Homegrown rookie Alex Crognale, who has stepped in for Mensah and twice came close to equalizing in the second half on Satuday.

“I think our backline has been doing well," Berhalter said. “I think Alex Crognale has been doing very well."