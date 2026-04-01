Generation adidas Cup: Seattle Sounders knock off global powerhouses

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the Round of 16 action from IMG Academy as penalty kick shootouts dominated the day.

Seattle’s Under-16 team knocked off a previously unbeaten Boca Juniors squad, 1-0. An 18th-minute goal from Adin Fikic accounted for the offense as the two Seattle sides progressed.

Kyle Iwamoto put Seattle out in front in the 19th minute. Cristopher Batiz and Gian Hurtado-Martinez tacked on second-half goals. After Bayern had a man sent off, Batiz added his second of the game.

Another matchup was decided from the spot between D.C. United and Atlanta United . Joey Rubio put United up in the 30th minute, only for Colin O’Neil to answer six minutes later. Michael Emoghene’s 52nd-minute goal put Atlanta up, before a stoppage-time equalizer by Bakary Kante. Atlanta converted all five penalties to survive.

Charlotte FC sent Toulouse FC out of the competition, winning a penalty shootout by a 4-3 margin after the two sides drew 0-0. New York City FC did the same to Orlando City , winning 3-1 on spot kicks after neither side found the back of the net in the 60-minute game. LAFC and CF Montréal were the third 0-0 matchup of the day, with the SoCal side advancing via a 4-1 victory in the shootout.

It took Cedar Stars Academy-Bergen 40 minutes to finally break through the Nashville SC back line, securing progress with a 2-0 victory over the MLS side. Emmanuel Gavela finally broke the deadlock, and with the game stretched, Christopher Fitanidis added his side’s second goal.

Up next for Seattle in this age group are FC Cincinnati , who beat Red Bull New York by a 2-0 score. Familiar faces found the back of the net once again, as Hassan Sakr and Grant Choi scored in the second stanza to secure progress.

Chicago Fire homegrown signing Robert Turdean slotted into the starting lineup, helping fire them to a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague. He scored in the 18th and 39th minutes as Chicago punched their ticket to the quarterfinals against LA Galaxy.

In an epic tussle between two MLS sides, the Galaxy defeated the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. U.S. youth national team veterans Abdoulaye Diop (Union) and Ikenna Chidebe (Galaxy) traded early goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. Alessio Benedetti put the Galaxy in front for the first time with a 34th-minute goal. After the Galaxy went down a man later in the half, Christopher Thompson equalized. LA converted four of its five attempts to move on.

Trailing 3-1 to Club América in the second half, it appeared the Vancouver Whitecaps were on the way out of the tournament. However, the offense came to life at the right time. Henry Hudspith narrowed the margin to 3-2, setting the table for Simeon Cruickshank to score again to tie it. Riding the momentum, the Whitecaps nailed all four spot kicks to advance.

Real Salt Lake bested Toronto FC thanks to two second-half goals in three minutes. Eric Saavedra and Elliott Jo accounted for the tallies in the 2-0 victory.