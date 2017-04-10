2016 Team of the Week - DL
2017 Team of the Week (Wk 6): RSL, Revs, Sporting recognized after big wins

April 10, 20172:48PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

Coming into the weekend, Real Salt Lake had scored just three goals in their first five games of the season, while Sporting Kansas City had mustered only two tallies in four matches. 

Those attacking woes were vanquished in Week 6 as both sides scored three goals apiece in important home victories, and it's earned RSL and SKC recognition in the form of two players each on the MLS Team of the Week

RSL's Yura Movsisyan leads the line after bagging a goal, his third of the year, in Saturday's snowy 3-0 win over Vancouver, while his teammate Albert Rusnak is also featured thanks to a goal and two assists. Sporting's midfield terrier Roger Espinoza and commanding center back Ike Opara make the starting 11 for their efforts in Sunday's 3-1 dispatching of Colorado

FC Dallas also have two representatives as their strong start to 2017 continued with a 2-0 defeat of Minnesota United

BenchBill Hamid, DC; Tommy Redding, ORL; Atiba Harris, DAL; Darlington Nagbe, POR; Miguel Almiron, ATL; Luciano Acosta, DC; Juan Agudelo, NE

Head Coach: Oscar Pareja, DAL

