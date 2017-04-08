Jermaine Jones delivers on birthday promise to father, powers LA Galaxy win

CARSON, Calif -- Promising dad a goal for his birthday is a present that requires hard work.

Jermaine Jones put in the work on Friday. Not only did he manage that promised goal, but he used his physicality and speed to get the LA Galaxy a much-needed 2-0 victory over the Montreal Impact. It’s a win that shines a new light on a team that struggled coming out of the blocks.

“I’m happy of course to score to goal,” said Jones after the game. “Especially today is my dad’s birthday and I told him I’d try to score a goal. Goals are always good if you help the team to win.”

As he continues to work out his central midfield partnership with fellow newcomer Joao Pedro, Jones was a ball winner on Friday night, especially on the right flank behind Emmanuel Boateng, who used his speed to cause havoc on the Impact back line. After publicly defending his spot on the USMNT earlier this week, Jones joked that he had to back up what he said.

“Yeah, I have to prove people [wrong].” he said. “I have to run.

“I always say I try to have fun. After the whole week, with the whole talk, I have to step up my game. I think I said what I wanted to say, and now I want to focus on Galaxy. I try to talk on the field, and that’s what I have to do.”

Controversy did follow Jones, as a collision with the Impact’s Marco Donadel resulted in Donadel being sent off with a straight red card just before halftime. Jones said after the match that he got caught with an elbow to his throat, but Impact head coach Mauro Biello was not happy with the call and how it changed the game.

“We were good in the first half,” said Biello. “On the goal the goalie slips, but overall I thought we were better in possession on balance, got good chances.

“Then the red card. For me, we’re probably going to appeal it, we’re gonna look at it; because in the end there was nothing. I think it should be more than anything simulation, other than a red card. At that point you ruin the game.”