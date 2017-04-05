FC Dallas created better chances against Pachuca in Champions League series

FC Dallas may have suffered a heartbreaking result in the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday, but they might take some solace in knowing that they did create the better chances among the two teams in the semifinals series.

FC Dallas lost, 3-1, on the road to Pachuca in the second leg of their CCL showdown en route to being eliminated via a 4-3 aggregate score. A last-gasp goal from Hirving Lozano proved to be the difference in the series, and came just as the match looked to be headed to extra time.

While Dallas will rue missing their chance to reach the tournament final, it was not as if they did not have chances to prevail. The MLS outfit finished the second game and series overall with a better Expected Goals total, according to ESPN. That obviously did not translate into more goals, but is something of a silver lining for Oscar Pareja and his players as they prepare to turn their focus back toward the MLS season.

2nd leg xG: FC Dallas 1.69, Pachuca 1.48



Total xG: FC Dallas 2.38, Pachuca 2.17 https://t.co/Kw8Jnum5G7 — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) April 5, 2017

Those numbers indicate the amount of goals each team would be expected to score on average based on their quality of chances. They don't take into account finishing ability or goalkeeping, which were major factors in the result.

FC Dallas resume league play on Saturday when they host expansion side Minnesota United (8 pm ET, MLS LIVE).