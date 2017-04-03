2017 Team of the Week (Wk 5): Schweinsteiger makes immediate impact

Bastian Schweinsteiger isn't wasting any time when it comes to leave his mark in Major League Soccer.

The Chicago Fire star midfielder not only scored after just 17 minutes in his debut on Saturday, but in addition to the goal he contributed world-class passes, set-piece quality, tough tackling and plenty of strong possession play and technique.

Houston Dynamo hat-trick hero and current MLS top scorer Erick "El Cubo" Torres was an easy inclusion and league leaders Columbus Crew SC and the Portland Timbers also featured players on the honor list once again in 2017, including Timbers rookie left back Marco Farfan.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, D.C. United and Minnesota United finally got their first win in league play in Week 5 and each of those teams had their difference-makers make the cut.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Alex Bono, TOR; Alex Crognale, CLB; Raheem Edwards, TOR; Artur, CLB; Mauro Manotas, HOU; Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla, MTL; David Villa, NYC

Head Coach: Adrian Heath, MIN