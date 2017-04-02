Snared! The repo man preys on Portland Timbers' Jack Barmby… or does he?

April Fools’ Day has become something of a hallowed tradition in locker rooms across MLS. And with wise guys like Liam Ridgewell in the house, odds were that someone on the Portland Timbers squad was going to be in the crosshairs on Saturday.

This year the unlucky victim was Ridgewell’s fellow Englishman Jack Barmby, who was called away from the training ground and into the parking lot with the bad news that his car was being towed away, apparently for “financing” reasons.

Much hilarity ensues when Barmby discovers the situation – strangely, the winger seems more concerned about the golf clubs in his trunk than he does the car itself – but not all is what it seems.