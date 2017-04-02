Dynamo's Erick Torres keeping his head down despite early-season success

HOUSTON – Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres is making up for lost time so far in the 2017 MLS season.

After not scoring in two years with the Houston Dynamo, the Mexican international now has six goals in four games this season, including Saturday’s hat-trick which propelled the Dynamo past the New York Red Bulls, 4-1. It marked Torres’ first career hat-trick and the seventh in Dynamo club history. It also made him the first player in club history to score in four consecutive games.

As an added bonus, Torres is now the leading goal scorer in the 2017 MLS season.

“I feel happy. I feel happy for my team," said Torres. "It’s my first hat-trick in my life and we need to continue working. We have 29 games left."

Torres was effective aside from just scoring the three goals. His combination play with Mauro Manotas was especially effective and led to the Dynamo’s first-half penalty, which Torres buried into the back of the net with authority.

Despite the hat-trick, Torres is trying to stay off Cloud Nine and keep his feet on the ground. He noted that he’s going to celebrate the moment but that it will be a tempered celebration.

“There’s still a lot games left in the season and long road ahead,” Torres said. “We need to keep working hard so we keep getting positive results.”

Before each player left the locker room they signed the game ball, which Torres will surely save as a keepsake. Dynamo midfielder Alex was extremely happy about his friend’s performance.

“He’s on a roll so everything is going in, but that’s how soccer players are,” Alex said. “Sometimes we’re on a good roll and sometimes on a bad roll. Last year he had some bad moments but this year things are going well for him.”

Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera, however, is not surprised by his striker’s performance so far this season. Cabrera last coached Torres with now-defunct MLS side Chivas USA in 2014 and it was that run of playing time that introduced 'Cubo' to MLS fans.

“He scored 15 goals with a team that was barely put together,” Cabrera said. “So I knew that Erick Torres could score goals. Because with a team that wasn’t that talented he scored 15. And with this team, we have better players and he’s better surrounded.”