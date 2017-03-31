Toronto FC 0, Sporting Kansas City 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The offenses were as cold as the weather at BMO Field.

Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC played to an energetic but ultimately scoreless draw on a rainy and blustery Friday night, both teams staying unbeaten on the year -- though with only six points from four games on identical 1-0-3 records. For Sporting, it was their third double clean sheet of the season, dropping Tim Melia's goals-against average to just 0.25

Clint Irwin and Alex Bono combined for the shutout for the Reds in their home opener, after Irwin had to be subbed out with a knock late in the first half.

The best chance for either team came in the 59th minute, when Toronto striker Sebastian Giovinco -- who returned from a one-match injury absence on Friday -- skimmed a free kick off the top of the crossbar in the 59th minute.

Goals

None.

Three Things