Toronto FC 0, Sporting Kansas City 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The offenses were as cold as the weather at BMO Field.
Sporting Kansas City and Toronto FC played to an energetic but ultimately scoreless draw on a rainy and blustery Friday night, both teams staying unbeaten on the year -- though with only six points from four games on identical 1-0-3 records. For Sporting, it was their third double clean sheet of the season, dropping Tim Melia's goals-against average to just 0.25
Clint Irwin and Alex Bono combined for the shutout for the Reds in their home opener, after Irwin had to be subbed out with a knock late in the first half.
The best chance for either team came in the 59th minute, when Toronto striker Sebastian Giovinco -- who returned from a one-match injury absence on Friday -- skimmed a free kick off the top of the crossbar in the 59th minute.
Goals
- None.
Three Things
- EARLY EXIT: Irwin had to come off in the 37th minute, after he got stuck in on the wet pitch while making a save on Soony Saad's shot and appeared to hyperextend his left knee. Irwin walked off under his own power, however, and the extent of the injury was not immediately available. Bono had three saves in relief to keep Sporting out of the scoring column.
- NO FEILHABER FOR SKC: Playmaker Benny Feilhaber sat out Saturday's match with hamstring tightness, prompting Sporting manager Peter Vermes to drop winger Jimmy Medranda – who also has played fullback on both sides during his tenure in Kansas City – into Feilhaber's spot. Saad made his first start of the year for Sporting on the wing.
- FIRST START FOR EDWARDS: Raheem Edwards got the nod at left back for Toronto FC and turned in an impressive night, giving Sporting's defense plenty of trouble with pacey runs down the left flank and solid link-up play with Giovinco. On the other end, Edwards made a clutch clearance in the dying minutes to preserve the shutout and save a point for the Reds.