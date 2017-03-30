Soccer world has fun with Schweinsteiger-World Cup presser question

Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger’s introductory press conference drew a ton of attention from around the world on Wednesday, if not necessarily for the usual reasons.

A general assignment reporter asked a question that confused Schweinsteiger at his first press conference as a member of the Fire, inquiring as to whether the German national team legend thought he could lead Chicago to a World Cup title. (The reporter later apologized for the question.)

Oh no...



A reporter asked Bastian Schweinsteiger if the Chicago Fire can win the World Cup. WATCH: https://t.co/BkfOXT9ltr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2017

Schweinsteiger, of course, can do no such thing. That didn’t stop the question from getting some worldwide attention on Wednesday, with the Fire, FIFA and plenty of MLS players weighing in on the topic on social media.

The Fire had a pretty great response to the saga on Twitter, one that was matched by the official FIFA World Cup account:

Toronto FC and US national team striker Jozy Altidore, Orlando center back Jonathan Spector, and Chicago's own Dax McCarty chimed in with solid responses of their own:

Yes, the answer is yes. All while being coached by LaVar Ball and the "cash me outside"/"how 'bout dat" girl. https://t.co/xdiGBTTNmX — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) March 29, 2017

The positive about not getting any time in the recent World Cup Qualifiers is that I'm fresh for our World Cup Qualifier this weekend #cf97 — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) March 30, 2017

Schweinsteiger will be available for selection on Saturday, when the Fire host the Montreal Impact at Toyota Park (3 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US | CTV, TVA Sports, TSN5 in Canada).