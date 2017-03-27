2017 Team of the Week (Wk 4): Crew SC, Revs rewarded for strong displays

A light Week 4 schedule of just three games across the league opened up some room for some less familiar faces to assert their MLS Team of the Week credentials, and several standouts from Columbus and New England made the most of it.

The Revolution's attacking quartet of Juan Agudelo, Diego Fagundez, Kei Kamara and Lee Nguyen lead the way after a five-goal outburst in their win over Minnesota United. Meanwhile Crew SC are rewarded for their 3-2 dispatching of the previously-undefeated Portland Timbers with three selections.

Real Salt Lake and the New York Red Bulls each have one representative from their 0-0 draw at Red Bull Arena.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Luis Robles, NY; Aaron Maund, RSL; Demar Phillips, RSL; Tyler Adams, NY; Wil Trapp, CLB; Diego Valeri, POR; Fanendo Adi, POR

Coach: Jay Heaps, NE