Homegrowns, sitters, late winners: What you may have missed in MLS Week 4

With the international window packed with action both across CONCACAF and the wider world, the weekend’s MLS slate only featured three games. That said, there was plenty to soak in on Saturday, and you might not have caught it all on the first pass. Here’s a quick rundown of the proceedings.

Take a bow bath, rook

As far as dream debuts go, it’s hard to beat Niko Hansen’s. The Columbus Crew SC rookie came off the bench to make his first MLS appearance on Saturday, and soon banged home a late game-winner to help his club "send a message" against the vaunted Portland Timbers. His elder teammate Justin Meram put him in his place with an on-camera, mid-interview dousing after the final whistle – just to keep the kid grounded, we’re sure.

Per @stevesirk, #CrewSC rookie Niko Hansen becomes the 10th player in club history to score in his @MLS debut. Talk about a splash!#CLBvPOR pic.twitter.com/nRIvIsHFdq — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) March 26, 2017

Homegrown hoedown in Harrison

On the topic of young’uns, a whopping seven Homegrown players saw the field in the scoreless draw between the New York Red Bulls and Real Salt Lake, two teams with a well-established hunger to build their squads from the ground up.

The pick of the litter on this day was Tyler Adams, age 18, who held it down and then some at the base of the Red Bulls midfield. He was a standout on the US U-20 national team that just won their CONCACAF championship tournament – even as an underage player – and he may well be on his way to an outsized role with his club, too.

Leaky Loons

Spare a thought for Minnesota United FC fans. They’ve waited years – no, decades – for a return to top-flight soccer, only to watch their team’s defense get torn asunder on a consistent basis in the opening month of their MLS debut campaign.

The bleeding continued with a 5-2 loss at New England that easily could’ve looked even worse on the scoreboard than it did. It’s true that the Loons were shorthanded on this trip. But conceding goals at this record-smashing pace (18 over their first four games) suggests deep issues, and there are no obvious fixes on the horizon.

Minnesota United has set an MLS record by allowing 18 goals through the first six games of a season.



They've played four games. — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) March 25, 2017

Nguyen-ing again

No, it wasn’t all Minnesota misery at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution can feel bullish about their attacking options after watching playmaker Lee Nguyen orchestrate a torrid display. Juan Agudelo bagged a brace and Kei Kamara got on the scoresheet too, but Nguyen was at the heart of the Revs’ dynamism in the final third, reminding us all of the quality that made him an MLS MVP finalist in 2014.

Oh, and @LeeNguyen24 has moved into a tie w/ Steve Ralston for 2nd all-time on #NERevs scoring charts (42). Trails only Twellman (101). — NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) March 25, 2017

Oregon in Ohio

The Timbers suffered both a blown lead and a late loss at Columbus, but 100 or so of their devoted fans still savored a weekend jaunt to central Ohio just the same. That’s largely because this match marked their team’s first trip back to MAPFRE Stadium since their 2015 MLS Cup triumph, the occasion that put the first star above the crest of a storied club.

Portland’s unblemished start to the season is a thing of the past, but well-taken goals from Dairon Asprilla and Fanendo Adi gave the traveling support plenty to jump and scream about...

Bulls firing blanks

For more than a year the Red Bulls have been near-unbeatable in general, and specifically at their gorgeous home ground. They went 13-2-2 at Red Bull Arena in 2016 and built an 18-match unbeaten run that lasted until last week’s loss at Seattle.

So credit is certainly due to RSL for earning a road point at RBA under interim head coach Daryl Shore – in fact, the Utahns fell inches short of stealing a win. But RBNY made the task much easier for the visitors by turning in a woeful display of finishing. Of 18 shots taken, New York could direct only three on target, with even the usually clinical Bradley Wright-Phillips missing a sitter or two. Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty to ponder in the week ahead.