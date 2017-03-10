2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

World Cup qualifying commences in March, with players throughout the Americas participating. Panama have called up seven MLSers to their March qualifying roster, while South Americans Nico Lodeiro and Miguel Almiron make the cut for their respective countries.

MARCH CALL-UPS

Atlanta United FC call-ups Miguel Almiron (M) PAR CONMEBOL WCQ Mar. 23 vs. ECU; Mar. 28 at BRA

Houston Dynamo call-ups Adolfo Machado (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

New York City FC call-ups Miguel Camargo (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

New York Red Bulls call-ups Michael Murillo (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

Seattle Sounders call-ups Nicolas Lodeiro (M) URU CONMEBOL WCQ Mar. 23 vs. BRA; Mar. 28 at PER Roman Torres (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

San Jose Earthquakes call-ups Harold Cummings (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA Anibal Godoy (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON

Toronto FC call-ups Armando Cooper (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

Coach Tab Ramos called 11 players from MLS clubs to the US Under-20 national team's 20-man final roster for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship that started Feb. 17 in Costa Rica.

Jamaica made some changes to the roster that lost to the US national team on Feb. 3 and will soon play Honduras on Feb. 16. MLS-based players Alvas Powell and Omar Holness were sent back to the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, respectively, and replaced by midfielders Fabian Grant and Andre Lewis.

The Reggae Boyz squad now features five MLS players.

FEBRUARY CALL-UPS

Atlanta United call-ups Romario Williams (F) JAM Friendlies Feb. 3, 83 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 26 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras

Columbus Crew SC call-ups Cristian Martinez (M) PAN U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 72 min 1-0 W vs. USA; Feb. 21 vs. SKN; Feb 24. vs. HAI; Feb. 27, 76 min 2-0 L vs. HON

FC Dallas call-ups Coy Craft (F) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 21 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 33 min 1-0 W vs. MEX

LA Galaxy call-ups Giovani dos Santos (F) MEX Friendly Feb. 8, 45 min + assist 1-0 W vs. ISL

New England Revolution call-ups Je-Vaughn Watson (M/D) JAM Friendly Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 90 min. 1-0 win vs. HON

New York City FC call-ups Jonathan Lewis (D) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 10 min 1-0 W vs. MEX

New York Red Bulls call-ups Tyler Adams (M) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 31 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX Kemar Lawrence (D) JAM Friendly Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON

Orlando City SC call-ups Tommy Redding (D) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 69 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX

Philadelphia Union call-ups Andre Blake (GK) JAM Friendly Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, did not play 1-0 W vs. HON Auston Trusty (D) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX

Portland Timbers call-ups Jeremy Ebobisse (F) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 57 min 1-0 W vs. MEX Alvas Powell (D) JAM Friendly Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON

Real Salt Lake call-ups Danilo Acosta (D/M) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX Justen Glad (D) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX Omar Holness (M) JAM Friendly Feb. 3, 34 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON Brooks Lennon (F) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX Sebastian Saucedo (M) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX

Seattle Sounders call-ups Oniel Fisher (D) JAM Friendly Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 51 min 1-0 W vs. HON

Sporting Kansas City call-ups Erik Palmer-Brown (D) USA U-20 WCQ Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min + goal 1-0 W vs. MEX

In addition to the annual US national team camp and January camp for the US U-20s and Canadian senior national team, two international competitions taking place in January saw MLS players feature prominently.

Squads for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon included four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Micheal Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).

Meanwhile, the Copa Centroamericana in Panama featured nine MLS players hoping to help their country finish in the top four to secure a place at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Francisco Calvo, Johan Venegas, David Guzman and Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Costa Rica), Harold Cummings, Anibal Godoy and Armando Cooper (Panama), Michael Salazar (Belize) and Darwin Ceren (El Salvador).

JANUARY CALL-UPS

Atlanta United call-ups Greg Garza (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 69 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM Miles Robinson (D) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Brandon Vazquez (F) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23

Chicago Fire call-ups Dax McCarty (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 63 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

Columbus Crew SC call-ups Harrison Afful (D) Ghana AFCON Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, 90 min 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA Jonathan Mensah (D) Ghana AFCON Jan. 17, Did not play 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, Did not play 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, Did not play 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA Wil Trapp (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27

Colorado Rapids call-ups Micheal Azira (M) Uganda Friendlies / AFCON Jan. 4, 90 min 2-0 L vs. TUN; Jan. 8, Did not play 3-1 W vs. SLO; Jan. 11, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CIV; Jan. 17, 45 min 1-0 L vs. GHA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 25, 1 min 1-1 D vs. MLI

D.C. United call-ups Steve Birnbaum (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Bill Hamid (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp due to injury Taylor Kemp (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27 Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SLV; Jan 15, 90 min + 2 goals 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 80 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN

FC Dallas call-ups Kellyn Acosta (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23 Tesho Akindele (F) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster Coy Craft (M) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Matt Hedges (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23 Walker Zimmerman (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

LA Galaxy call-ups Sebastian Lletget (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 45 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Brian Rowe (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Late call-up after injuries to other GKs; Departed camp on Jan. 27 Gyasi Zardes (F) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 27

Minnesota United call-ups Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13, 90 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, did not play 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 90 min + one goal 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13, 33 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 69 min + one goal 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 76 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN

Montreal Impact call-ups Anthony Jackson-Hamel (F) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 4-2 W vs. BER Wandrille Lefevre (D) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 W vs. BER Ambroise Oyongo (D) Cameroon Friendlies / AFCON Jan. 5, 90 min + goal 2-0 W vs. COD; Jan. 10, 62 min 1-1 D vs. ZIM; Jan. 14, 90 min 1-1 draw vs. BFA; Jan. 18, 90 min 2-1 W vs. GNB; Jan. 22, 90 min 0-0 D vs. GAB; Jan. 28, 120 min 0-0 (5-4) D vs. SEN; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 W vs. GHA; Feb. 5, 90 min 2-1 W, AFCON title vs. EGY Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (M) Canada U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 12-22 David Choiniere (M) Canada U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 12-22 Michael Salazar (F) Belize UNCAF Jan. 13, 89 min 0-0 D vs. PAN; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CRC; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 L vs. SLV; Jan. 20, 45 min 3-1 L vs. NCA; Jan. 22, 28 min 1-0 L vs. HON

New England Revolution call-ups Juan Agudelo (F) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 3 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

New York Red Bulls call-ups Tyler Adams (M) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Derrick Etienne (M) Haiti CAC Jan. 6, 77 min 4-2 W vs. SUR; Jan. 8, 92 min + goal 4-3 W vs. TRI Sacha Kljestan (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 77 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; - departed camp on Jan. 30 Kemar Lawrence (D) JAM Friendlies Feb. 3 vs. USA - did not make final roster; Feb. 16, 39 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras Luis Robles (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

New York City FC call-ups Jonathan Lewis (M) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23

Orlando City call-ups Will Johnson (M) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 win vs. BER Tommy Redding (D) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23

Philadelphia Union call-ups Alejandro Bedoya (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 65 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3 16 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Chris Pontius (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 25 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 74 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Keegan Rosenberry (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27 Auston Trusty (D) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23

Portland Timbers call-ups Jeremy Ebobisse (F) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 David Guzman (M) Costa Rica UNCAF Jan. 13, 24 min in 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 57 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN Darlington Nagbe (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 87 min 0-0 vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 27 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

Real Salt Lake call-ups Danny Acosta (M) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Justen Glad (D) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Nick Rimando (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM Sebastian Saucedo (F) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23

San Jose Earthquakes call-ups David Bingham (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Darwin Ceren (M) El Salvador UNCAF Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. CRC; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 L vs. HON; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. NCA Harold Cummings (D) Panama UNCAF Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. CRC Anibal Godoy (M) Panama UNCAF Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, Did not play 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, did not play 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 8 min 1-0 W vs. CRC Chris Wondolowski (F) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27

Seattle Sounders call-ups Brad Evans (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 22 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Stefan Frei (GK) US Friendlies Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Left camp due to injury Chad Marshall (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM Jordan Morris (F) US Training camp Jan. 29, 16 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min + one goal, 1-0 W vs. JAM

Sporting Kansas City call-ups Benny Feilhaber (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 13 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 62 min + one assist, 1-0 W vs. JAM Erik Palmer-Brown (D) US U-20 Training camp Training camp from Jan. 15-23 Graham Zusi (D) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 90 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 68 min 1-0 W vs. JAM

Toronto FC call-ups Jozy Altidore (F) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 74 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM Mo Babouli (M) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster Michael Bradley (M) US Friendlies Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 28 min 1-0 W vs. JAM Jay Chapman (M) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 45 min + one goal 4-2 W at BER Armando Cooper (M) Panama UNCAF Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 10 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 1-0 W vs. CRC Jordan Hamilton (F) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster Ashtone Morgan (D) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster Jonathan Osorio (M) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal + one assist 4-2 W at BER Tosaint Ricketts (M) Canada Friendlies Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal at BER