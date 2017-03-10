REMINDER: It is not too late to join MLS Fantasy! The official season starts this week. Create your team now - it's free and easy to play.

2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

March 10, 20176:00PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

World Cup qualifying commences in March, with players throughout the Americas participating. Panama have called up seven MLSers to their March qualifying roster, while South Americans Nico Lodeiro and Miguel Almiron make the cut for their respective countries.

MARCH CALL-UPS

Atlanta United FC call-ups
Miguel Almiron (M) PAR CONMEBOL WCQ
Mar. 23 vs. ECU; Mar. 28 at BRA
Houston Dynamo call-ups
Adolfo Machado (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
New York City FC call-ups
Miguel Camargo (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
New York Red Bulls call-ups
Michael Murillo (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
 Seattle Sounders call-ups
Nicolas Lodeiro (M) URU CONMEBOL WCQ
Mar. 23 vs. BRA; Mar. 28 at PER 
Roman Torres (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
Harold Cummings (D) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
Anibal Godoy (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON
Toronto FC call-ups
Armando Cooper (M) PAN CONCACAF WCQ
Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA

Coach Tab Ramos called 11 players from MLS clubs to the US Under-20 national team's 20-man final roster for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship that started Feb. 17 in Costa Rica.

Jamaica made some changes to the roster that lost to the US national team on Feb. 3 and will soon play Honduras on Feb. 16. MLS-based players Alvas Powell and Omar Holness were sent back to the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, respectively, and replaced by midfielders Fabian Grant and Andre Lewis.

The Reggae Boyz squad now features five MLS players.

FEBRUARY CALL-UPS

Atlanta United call-ups
Romario Williams (F) JAM Friendlies
Feb. 3, 83 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 26 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras
Columbus Crew SC call-ups
Cristian Martinez (M) PAN U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 72 min 1-0 W vs. USA; Feb. 21 vs. SKN; Feb 24. vs. HAI; Feb. 27, 76 min 2-0 L vs. HON
FC Dallas call-ups
Coy Craft (F) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 21 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 33 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
LA Galaxy call-ups
Giovani dos Santos (F) MEX Friendly
Feb. 8, 45 min + assist 1-0 W vs. ISL
New England Revolution call-ups
Je-Vaughn Watson (M/D) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 90 min. 1-0 win vs. HON
New York City FC call-ups
Jonathan Lewis (D) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 10 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
New York Red Bulls call-ups
Tyler Adams (M) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 31 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
Kemar Lawrence (D) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON
Orlando City SC call-ups
Tommy Redding (D) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 69 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX 
Philadelphia Union call-ups
Andre Blake (GK) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, did not play 1-0 W vs. HON
Auston Trusty (D) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX
Portland Timbers call-ups
Jeremy Ebobisse (F) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 57 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
Alvas Powell (D) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON 
Real Salt Lake call-ups
Danilo Acosta (D/M) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
Justen Glad (D) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
Omar Holness (M) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3, 34 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON
Brooks Lennon (F) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
Sebastian Saucedo (M) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX
Seattle Sounders call-ups
Oniel Fisher (D) JAM Friendly
Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 51 min 1-0 W vs. HON
Sporting Kansas City call-ups
Erik Palmer-Brown (D) USA U-20 WCQ
Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min + goal 1-0 W vs. MEX

In addition to the annual US national team camp and January camp for the US U-20s and Canadian senior national team, two international competitions taking place in January saw MLS players feature prominently.

Squads for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon included four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Micheal Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact). 

Meanwhile, the Copa Centroamericana in Panama featured nine MLS players hoping to help their country finish in the top four to secure a place at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Francisco Calvo, Johan Venegas, David Guzman and Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Costa Rica), Harold CummingsAnibal Godoy and Armando Cooper (Panama), Michael Salazar (Belize) and Darwin Ceren (El Salvador).

JANUARY CALL-UPS

Atlanta United call-ups
Greg Garza (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 69 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
Miles Robinson (D) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Brandon Vazquez (F) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Chicago Fire call-ups
Dax McCarty (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 63 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Columbus Crew SC call-ups
Harrison Afful (D) Ghana AFCON
Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, 90 min 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA
Jonathan Mensah (D) Ghana AFCON
Jan. 17, Did not play 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, Did not play 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, Did not play 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA
Wil Trapp (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
Colorado Rapids call-ups
Micheal Azira (M) Uganda Friendlies / AFCON
Jan. 4, 90 min 2-0 L vs. TUN; Jan. 8, Did not play 3-1 W vs. SLO; Jan. 11, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CIV; Jan. 17, 45 min 1-0 L vs. GHA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 25, 1 min 1-1 D vs. MLI
D.C. United call-ups
Steve Birnbaum (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Bill Hamid (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp due to injury
Taylor Kemp (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SLV; Jan 15, 90 min + 2 goals 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 80 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN
FC Dallas call-ups
Kellyn Acosta (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23
Tesho Akindele (F) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
Coy Craft (M) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Matt Hedges (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23
Walker Zimmerman (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
LA Galaxy call-ups
Sebastian Lletget (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 45 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Brian Rowe (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Late call-up after injuries to other GKs; Departed camp on Jan. 27
Gyasi Zardes (F) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 27
Minnesota United call-ups
Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13, 90 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, did not play 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 90 min + one goal 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN
Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13, 33 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 69 min + one goal 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 76 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN
Montreal Impact call-ups
Anthony Jackson-Hamel (F) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 4-2 W vs. BER
Wandrille Lefevre (D) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 W vs. BER
Ambroise Oyongo (D) Cameroon Friendlies / AFCON
Jan. 5, 90 min + goal 2-0 W vs. COD; Jan. 10, 62 min 1-1 D vs. ZIM; Jan. 14, 90 min 1-1 draw vs. BFA; Jan. 18, 90 min 2-1 W vs. GNB; Jan. 22, 90 min 0-0 D vs. GAB; Jan. 28, 120 min 0-0 (5-4) D vs. SEN; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 W vs. GHA; Feb. 5, 90 min 2-1 W, AFCON title vs. EGY
Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (M) Canada U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 12-22
David Choiniere (M) Canada U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 12-22
Michael Salazar (F) Belize UNCAF
Jan. 13, 89 min 0-0 D vs. PAN; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CRC; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 L vs. SLV; Jan. 20, 45 min 3-1 L vs. NCA; Jan. 22, 28 min 1-0 L vs. HON
New England Revolution call-ups
Juan Agudelo (F) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 3 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
New York Red Bulls call-ups
Tyler Adams (M) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Derrick Etienne (M) Haiti CAC
Jan. 6, 77 min 4-2 W vs. SUR; Jan. 8, 92 min + goal 4-3 W vs. TRI
Sacha Kljestan (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 77 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; - departed camp on Jan. 30
Kemar Lawrence (D) JAM Friendlies
Feb. 3 vs. USA - did not make final roster;  Feb. 16, 39 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras
Luis Robles (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
New York City FC call-ups
Jonathan Lewis (M) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Orlando City call-ups
Will Johnson (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 win vs. BER
Tommy Redding (D) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Philadelphia Union call-ups
Alejandro Bedoya (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 65 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3 16 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Chris Pontius (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 25 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 74 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Keegan Rosenberry (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
Auston Trusty (D) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Portland Timbers call-ups
Jeremy Ebobisse (F) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
David Guzman (M) Costa Rica UNCAF
Jan. 13, 24 min in 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 57 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN
Darlington Nagbe (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 87 min 0-0 vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 27 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Real Salt Lake call-ups
Danny Acosta (M) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Justen Glad (D) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Nick Rimando (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
Sebastian Saucedo (F) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
David Bingham (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Darwin Ceren (M) El Salvador UNCAF
Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. CRC; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 L vs. HON; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. NCA
Harold Cummings (D) Panama UNCAF
Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. CRC
Anibal Godoy (M) Panama UNCAF
Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, Did not play 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, did not play 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 8 min 1-0 W vs. CRC
Chris Wondolowski (F) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
Seattle Sounders call-ups
Brad Evans (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 22 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Stefan Frei (GK) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Left camp due to injury
Chad Marshall (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
Jordan Morris (F) US Training camp
Jan. 29, 16 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min + one goal, 1-0 W vs. JAM
Sporting Kansas City call-ups
Benny Feilhaber (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 13 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 62 min + one assist, 1-0 W vs. JAM
Erik Palmer-Brown (D) US U-20 Training camp
Training camp from Jan. 15-23
Graham Zusi (D) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 90 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 68 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Toronto FC call-ups
Jozy Altidore (F) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 74 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
Mo Babouli (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
Michael Bradley (M) US Friendlies
Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 28 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
Jay Chapman (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 45 min + one goal 4-2 W at BER
Armando Cooper (M) Panama UNCAF
Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 10 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 1-0 W vs. CRC
Jordan Hamilton (F) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
Ashtone Morgan (D) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
Jonathan Osorio (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal + one assist 4-2 W at BER
Tosaint Ricketts (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal at BER
Vancouver Whitecaps call-ups
Marco Bustos (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 W at BER
Marcel de Jong (D) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 90 min 4-2 win at BER
Kekuta Manneh (F) US Friendlies
Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp for unstated reasons on Jan. 23 to join VWFC preseason
Ben McKendry (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 win at BER
Russell Teibert (M) Canada Friendlies
Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster