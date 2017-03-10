2017 International Call-Ups: MLS players on national team duty

World Cup qualifying commences in March, with players throughout the Americas participating. Panama have called up seven MLSers to their March qualifying roster, while South Americans Nico Lodeiro and Miguel Almiron make the cut for their respective countries.
MARCH CALL-UPS
|Atlanta United FC call-ups
|Miguel Almiron (M)
|PAR
|CONMEBOL WCQ
|Mar. 23 vs. ECU; Mar. 28 at BRA
|Houston Dynamo call-ups
|Adolfo Machado (D)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
|New York City FC call-ups
|Miguel Camargo (M)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
|New York Red Bulls call-ups
|Michael Murillo (D)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
| Seattle Sounders call-ups
|Nicolas Lodeiro (M)
|URU
|CONMEBOL WCQ
|Mar. 23 vs. BRA; Mar. 28 at PER
|Roman Torres (D)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
|San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
|Harold Cummings (D)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
|Anibal Godoy (M)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON
|Toronto FC call-ups
|Armando Cooper (M)
|PAN
|CONCACAF WCQ
|Mar. 24 at Trinidad & Tobago; Mar. 28 vs. USA
Coach Tab Ramos called 11 players from MLS clubs to the US Under-20 national team's 20-man final roster for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship that started Feb. 17 in Costa Rica.
Jamaica made some changes to the roster that lost to the US national team on Feb. 3 and will soon play Honduras on Feb. 16. MLS-based players Alvas Powell and Omar Holness were sent back to the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, respectively, and replaced by midfielders Fabian Grant and Andre Lewis.
The Reggae Boyz squad now features five MLS players.
FEBRUARY CALL-UPS
|Atlanta United call-ups
|Romario Williams (F)
|JAM
|Friendlies
|Feb. 3, 83 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 26 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras
|Columbus Crew SC call-ups
|Cristian Martinez (M)
|PAN
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 72 min 1-0 W vs. USA; Feb. 21 vs. SKN; Feb 24. vs. HAI; Feb. 27, 76 min 2-0 L vs. HON
|FC Dallas call-ups
|Coy Craft (F)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 21 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 33 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|LA Galaxy call-ups
|Giovani dos Santos (F)
|MEX
|Friendly
|Feb. 8, 45 min + assist 1-0 W vs. ISL
|New England Revolution call-ups
|Je-Vaughn Watson (M/D)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 90 min. 1-0 win vs. HON
|New York City FC call-ups
|Jonathan Lewis (D)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 10 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|New York Red Bulls call-ups
|Tyler Adams (M)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 31 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Kemar Lawrence (D)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3 vs. USA - Did not make final roster, Feb. 16 vs. HON
|Orlando City SC call-ups
|Tommy Redding (D)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 69 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Philadelphia Union call-ups
|Andre Blake (GK)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, did not play 1-0 W vs. HON
|Auston Trusty (D)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, Did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Portland Timbers call-ups
|Jeremy Ebobisse (F)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 57 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Alvas Powell (D)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON
|Real Salt Lake call-ups
|Danilo Acosta (D/M)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Justen Glad (D)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Omar Holness (M)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3, 34 min 1-0 L vs. USA, released ahead of Feb. 16 vs. HON
|Brooks Lennon (F)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Sebastian Saucedo (M)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MEX
|Seattle Sounders call-ups
|Oniel Fisher (D)
|JAM
|Friendly
|Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 L vs. USA; Feb. 16, 51 min 1-0 W vs. HON
|Sporting Kansas City call-ups
|Erik Palmer-Brown (D)
|USA
|U-20 WCQ
|Feb. 18, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Feb. 21 vs. HAI; Feb. 24 vs. SKN; Feb. 27, 90 min + goal 1-0 W vs. MEX
In addition to the annual US national team camp and January camp for the US U-20s and Canadian senior national team, two international competitions taking place in January saw MLS players feature prominently.
Squads for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon included four MLSers among the call-ups: Harrison Afful and John Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Micheal Azira (Colorado Rapids) and Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).
Meanwhile, the Copa Centroamericana in Panama featured nine MLS players hoping to help their country finish in the top four to secure a place at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Francisco Calvo, Johan Venegas, David Guzman and Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Costa Rica), Harold Cummings, Anibal Godoy and Armando Cooper (Panama), Michael Salazar (Belize) and Darwin Ceren (El Salvador).
JANUARY CALL-UPS
|Atlanta United call-ups
|Greg Garza (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 69 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Miles Robinson (D)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Brandon Vazquez (F)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Chicago Fire call-ups
|Dax McCarty (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 63 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Columbus Crew SC call-ups
|Harrison Afful (D)
|Ghana
|AFCON
|Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, 90 min 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, 90 min 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA
|Jonathan Mensah (D)
|Ghana
|AFCON
|Jan. 17, Did not play 1-0 W vs. UGA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 W vs. MLI; Jan. 25, 90 min 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 29, Did not play 2-1 W vs. DR Congo; Feb. 2, Did not play 2-0 L vs. CMR; Feb. 4, 90 min 1-0 L vs. BFA
|Wil Trapp (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
|Colorado Rapids call-ups
|Micheal Azira (M)
|Uganda
|Friendlies / AFCON
|Jan. 4, 90 min 2-0 L vs. TUN; Jan. 8, Did not play 3-1 W vs. SLO; Jan. 11, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CIV; Jan. 17, 45 min 1-0 L vs. GHA; Jan. 21, Did not play 1-0 L vs. EGY; Jan. 25, 1 min 1-1 D vs. MLI
|D.C. United call-ups
|Steve Birnbaum (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Bill Hamid (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp due to injury
|Taylor Kemp (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
|Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SLV; Jan 15, 90 min + 2 goals 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 80 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN
|FC Dallas call-ups
|Kellyn Acosta (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23
|Tesho Akindele (F)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
|Coy Craft (M)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Matt Hedges (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 23
|Walker Zimmerman (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|LA Galaxy call-ups
|Sebastian Lletget (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 45 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Brian Rowe (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Late call-up after injuries to other GKs; Departed camp on Jan. 27
|Gyasi Zardes (F)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp due to injury on Jan. 27
|Minnesota United call-ups
|Francisco Calvo (D)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 90 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, did not play 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 90 min + one goal 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN
|Johan Venegas (M)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 33 min 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 69 min + one goal 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 76 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN
|Montreal Impact call-ups
|Anthony Jackson-Hamel (F)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 4-2 W vs. BER
|Wandrille Lefevre (D)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 W vs. BER
|Ambroise Oyongo (D)
|Cameroon
|Friendlies / AFCON
|Jan. 5, 90 min + goal 2-0 W vs. COD; Jan. 10, 62 min 1-1 D vs. ZIM; Jan. 14, 90 min 1-1 draw vs. BFA; Jan. 18, 90 min 2-1 W vs. GNB; Jan. 22, 90 min 0-0 D vs. GAB; Jan. 28, 120 min 0-0 (5-4) D vs. SEN; Feb. 2, 90 min 2-0 W vs. GHA; Feb. 5, 90 min 2-1 W, AFCON title vs. EGY
|Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla (M)
|Canada U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 12-22
|David Choiniere (M)
|Canada U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 12-22
|Michael Salazar (F)
|Belize
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 89 min 0-0 D vs. PAN; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 L vs. CRC; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 L vs. SLV; Jan. 20, 45 min 3-1 L vs. NCA; Jan. 22, 28 min 1-0 L vs. HON
|New England Revolution call-ups
|Juan Agudelo (F)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 3 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|New York Red Bulls call-ups
|Tyler Adams (M)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Derrick Etienne (M)
|Haiti
|CAC
|Jan. 6, 77 min 4-2 W vs. SUR; Jan. 8, 92 min + goal 4-3 W vs. TRI
|Sacha Kljestan (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 77 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; - departed camp on Jan. 30
|Kemar Lawrence (D)
|JAM
|Friendlies
|Feb. 3 vs. USA - did not make final roster; Feb. 16, 39 min. 1-0 W vs. Honduras
|Luis Robles (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|New York City FC call-ups
|Jonathan Lewis (M)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Orlando City call-ups
|Will Johnson (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 win vs. BER
|Tommy Redding (D)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Philadelphia Union call-ups
|Alejandro Bedoya (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 65 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3 16 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Chris Pontius (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 25 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 74 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Keegan Rosenberry (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
|Auston Trusty (D)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Portland Timbers call-ups
|Jeremy Ebobisse (F)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|David Guzman (M)
|Costa Rica
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 24 min in 0-0 D vs. ESV; Jan. 15, 90 min 3-0 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 17, 90 min 0-0 D vs. NCA; Jan. 20, 57 min 1-1 D vs. HON; Jan. 22, did not play 1-0 L vs. PAN
|Darlington Nagbe (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 87 min 0-0 vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 27 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Real Salt Lake call-ups
|Danny Acosta (M)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Justen Glad (D)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Nick Rimando (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Sebastian Saucedo (F)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
|David Bingham (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 45 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Darwin Ceren (M)
|El Salvador
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. CRC; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 L vs. HON; Jan. 17, 90 min 3-1 W vs. BLZ; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 L vs. PAN; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. NCA
|Harold Cummings (D)
|Panama
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, Did not play 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 90 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min 1-0 W vs. CRC
|Anibal Godoy (M)
|Panama
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, Did not play 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, did not play 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 8 min 1-0 W vs. CRC
|Chris Wondolowski (F)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Departed camp on Jan. 27
|Seattle Sounders call-ups
|Brad Evans (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, Did not play 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 22 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Stefan Frei (GK)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; Left camp due to injury
|Chad Marshall (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Jordan Morris (F)
|US
|Training camp
|Jan. 29, 16 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 90 min + one goal, 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Sporting Kansas City call-ups
|Benny Feilhaber (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 13 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 62 min + one assist, 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Erik Palmer-Brown (D)
|US U-20
|Training camp
|Training camp from Jan. 15-23
|Graham Zusi (D)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 90 min, 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 68 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Toronto FC call-ups
|Jozy Altidore (F)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 74 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, Did not play 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Mo Babouli (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
|Michael Bradley (M)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29, 90 min 0-0 D vs. SRB; Feb. 3, 28 min 1-0 W vs. JAM
|Jay Chapman (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 45 min + one goal 4-2 W at BER
|Armando Cooper (M)
|Panama
|UNCAF
|Jan. 13, 90 mins 0-0 D vs. BLZ; Jan. 15, 10 min 2-1 W vs. NCA; Jan. 17, 90 min 1-0 L vs. HON; Jan. 20, 90 min 1-0 W vs. SLV; Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal 1-0 W vs. CRC
|Jordan Hamilton (F)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
|Ashtone Morgan (D)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster
|Jonathan Osorio (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal + one assist 4-2 W at BER
|Tosaint Ricketts (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 90 min + one goal at BER
|Vancouver Whitecaps call-ups
|Marco Bustos (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 W at BER
|Marcel de Jong (D)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 90 min 4-2 win at BER
|Kekuta Manneh (F)
|US
|Friendlies
|Jan. 29 vs. SRB; Feb. 3 vs. JAM; departed camp for unstated reasons on Jan. 23 to join VWFC preseason
|Ben McKendry (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22, 45 min 4-2 win at BER
|Russell Teibert (M)
|Canada
|Friendlies
|Jan. 22 at BER - did not make final roster