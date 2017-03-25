New York Red Bulls 0, Real Salt Lake 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The New York Red Bulls' search for a late winner fell short on Saturday afternoon in a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake and interim coach Daryl Shore.



After seeing their 18-match unbeaten run snapped last weekend in Seattle, New York controlled the final half-hour. But Matt VanOekel made three saves for RSL while starting in place of Nick Rimando, who is with the US national team. His best stop came in the 64th minute, when he lunged far to his right to deny Fredrik Gulbrandsen's effort labeled for the far post after Gulbrandsen set up the chance with a slaloming run from the wing.



Luis Robles made four saves for the Red Bulls, including a 1-on-1 stop on Yura Movsisyan just moments into the second half.

Three Things

SHORE-FOOTED: Despite the underwhelming scoreline, RSL earned an impressive result in Shore’s first game after Jeff Cassar’s dismissal, becoming just the third side to secure a point at Red Bull Arena in 16 matches. They even did it with injuries and international duty making more than a half-dozen regulars unavailable, including their captain Rimando. HEADING FOR TROUBLE: Gulbrandsen and Bradley Wright-Phillips had active matches up top but wasted some of their best chances. Their worst sins came in the air. Wright-Phillips missed wide on a clear 6-yard header in the 19th minute. Gulbrandsen flubbed a near-identical chance 55 minutes later. FIRST-HALF FORTUNE: That said, New York were perhaps lucky not to be trailing at halftime. Sebastian Saucedo struck the left post and Movsisyan’s rebound was cleared off the line in the 8th minute. Robles needed a fine diving stop to deny Brooks Lennon in the 32nd.

