Seattle Sounders: How they reached the Leagues Cup 2025 final

Seattle Sounders FC are back in a final for the first time since winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.
With eight major trophies in their coffers, Seattle will hope to add Leagues Cup when hosting 2023 champions Inter Miami CF on Sunday night at Lumen Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; Univision, TUDN).
Here's how they got to the championship match.
Phase One: Cruz Azul 0, Seattle Sounders 7
Seattle began Leagues Cup by overwhelming 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul.
DP winger Pedro De La Vega scored a world-class volley, icing a historic 7-0 victory that stands as the most lopsided result by an MLS team against a LIGA MX foe.
Phase One: Seattle Sounders, 2 Santos Laguna 1
Georgi Minoungou scored in the 72nd minute, creating enough breathing room for a 2-1 win against Santos Laguna.
This contributed to Seattle, ahead of facing Miami, losing just one of their last 14 games across all competitions (9W-1L-4D) since competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Phase One: Seattle Sounders 2, Club Tijuana 1
After falling behind late in the first half, the Sounders staged a 2-1 comeback victory with goals from Osaze De Rosario and Danny Musovski.
As such, Seattle finished as the only MLS or LIGA MX team to claim the maximum nine points in Phase One.
Quarterfinals: Seattle Sounders 0 (4), Puebla FC 0 (3)
Musovski picked up a red card midway through the second half, but Puebla couldn't make it count.
A scoreless draw through 90 minutes set the stage for dramatics in the penalty shootout, as Andrew Thomas made two stops to brush aside a fourth straight Mexican opponent.
Semifinals: LA Galaxy 0, Seattle Sounders 2
Seattle played their only away match of Leagues Cup and made simple work of LA Galaxy, with goals from de la Vega and De Rosario pacing a 2-0 win over the MLS Cup 2024 champions.
The victory also secured LA's place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.