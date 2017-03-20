Real Salt Lake fire coach Jeff Cassar

Real Salt Lake fired head coach Jeff Cassar on Monday, after the club opened the season with one point through three matches.

Cassar, who became the club's coach in 2014, was given a one-year extension after Real finished sixth in the Western Conference last season – but with a clear message that a turnaround was expected in 2017.

Instead, the team stumbled out of the gate and dropped to 0-2-1 with Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to the LA Galaxy.

"At the conclusion of last season, we felt that while we were disappointed in the end result, Jeff had done enough to earn another shot to lead the team in the 2017 campaign," general manager Craig Waibel said in the club release announcing the firing. "We have a high sense of urgency for progress this season, and have made many offseason changes towards that endeavor. So, while these decisions are always difficult, we, as an organization, felt that it was necessary to make the change in our head coaching position now.

"The process for a hiring new head coach to lead the club has already begun. We will work quickly and diligently to ensure that we find the right leader that shares our values, passion, commitment and vision."

Waibel scheduled a news conference for late Monday afternoon to discuss the firing and the future direction of the club, and Real said in the news release announcing Cassar's firing that the other members of the technical staff would be staying on.

Cassar first joined the staff as an assistant to Jason Kreis in 2007.

"We want to thank Jeff for his many contributions to the success of Real Salt Lake over the past decade, including our championship run in 2009. Jeff has always handled himself with class and dignity and represented the organization and community extremely well," RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen said. "We wish Jeff and his family much success in their future endeavors."