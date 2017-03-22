Scotland 1, Canada 1 | International Friendly Match Recap

Canada got off to a dream start in their friendly against Scotland, and that combined with some compact defending paved the way for the CONCACAF side to grab a respectable result in Europe.

An understrength Canada played Scotland to a 1-1 road draw at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday night. The Canadians initially took the lead in the 11th minute through a strike from Fraser Aird, but they conceded an equalizer later in the first half to Steven Naismith and had to get tough defensively to keep Scotland from finding the go-ahead goal.

Canada interim head coach Michael Findlay was on the sidelines for this game and not the recently-appointed Octavio Zambrano, but the latter will likely take away a good number of positives after seeing his players grind out a tie in Scotland.

Goals

11' – CAN – Fraser Aird

35' – SCO – Steven Naismith

