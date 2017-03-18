Rich Homie Quan hammered the Golden Spike before the Atlanta-Chicago match

With just two home matches under their belt, Atlanta United are tying league records -- and also killing the celeb-sighting game. Pretty amazingly, for the expansion team's inaugural home match at Bobby Dodd Stadium, they got rapper Yung Joc to hammer in the "Golden Spike" in a new pre-game ritual.

Yung Joc hammering the golden spike. pic.twitter.com/NVLGkoVHv8 — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 6, 2017

Guess who showed up on Saturday night, though, for the eventual 4-0 win vs. the Chicago Fire? Rich Homie Quan, the man famous for only going in on mixtapes, as well as producing a million posse cuts and singles that you know, even if you think you don't.

This team is hilarious. Rich Homie Quan with the honor of hammering the golden spike before today's @ATLUTD match. #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/tIvnakFDbq — Paul Thomas (@PaulLeeThomas) March 18, 2017

It seems like he was impressed enough by the experience to have captured the players' tunnel walk-out, as well as a panoramic view of the sold-out crowd, in videos on his Instagram story. Here are a couple screen grabs:

The Golden Spike now goes, post-game, to Atlanta's Man of the Match -- and on Saturday, that meant Josef Martinez, naturally.

Also, importantly: Given that he's recorded with them, we're now just one degree away from getting Migos and/or Young Thug to a match. Let's make it happen, Atlanta.