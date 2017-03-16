Sporting Kansas City's Dom Dwyer gets US citizenship

Sound the alarm! The day for which many of you have been waiting has arrived....

That's right, Sporting Kansas City star Dom Dwyer is now officially a US citizen. Congratulations to him on all personal and non-soccer levels!

We know what you're thinking, though -- yes, this means some tantalizing possibilities for the US Men's National Team. Head coach Bruce Arena already named his roster for the squad's upcoming World Cup Qualifying, with 14 MLSers among the ranks. But fans can dream for the near future, right?