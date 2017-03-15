FC Dallas' Kellyn Acosta hits beautiful free kick in CCL semifinal win

Take a bow, Kellyn Acosta.

The FC Dallas midfielder started his Wednesday by being called up to the US national team for the vital World Cup qualifiers this month against Honduras and Panama. He finished it by scoring a game-winning goal in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal first leg against Pachuca.

Acosta's free kick came just before the hour mark, with the teams tied 1-1. The bending effort was Acosta's fourth goal in five games across all competitions this year, and his three career goals in the Champions League puts him first in team history in scoring for the competition.

Dallas have a 2-1 edge through the first leg against Pachuca. The return leg will take place in Pachuca, Mexico on April 4, with the winner of the series advancing to the 2016-17 CCL final.