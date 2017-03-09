Minnesota United set to open MLS home slate with one of coldest games ever

WOODBURY, Minn.—This Sunday, Minnesota United FC will make their home debut in MLS (5 pm ET; ESPN2 | MLS LIVE in Canada). While their upcoming opponent and expansion counterpart Atlanta United debuted in lovely 68-degree weather, Minnesota United will hardly have the same level of comfort.

“Portland had the rain, and I guess what we bring here is the snow and the cold,” Minnesota United left back Justin Davis predicted to MLSsoccer.com, citing the Timbers’ conditions in the Loons' MLS curtain-raiser last week. “It’s supposed to be, what, 20 degrees and snowy? For a team like Atlanta that’s had nice weather through their preseason, it’s something that they’ll have to deal with. If it’s something like that which we can use to our advantage, we’ll take it.”

With a projected kickoff temperature of 26 degrees, Minnesota will try to embrace the weather to create a unique home-field advantage. Per MLSsoccer.com's Benjamin Baer, this would mark one of the five coldest matches in league history. Each time, the home team has gotten a result.

MLS games with temperature below 30 degrees F

Temp. (F) Date Match Result Location 29 4/7/2007 Colorado vs. D.C. COL W 2-1 Dick's Sporting Goods Park 25 3/26/2011 Toronto vs. Portland TOR W 2-0 BMO Field 23 3/16/2013 Montreal vs. Toronto MTL W 2-1 Olympic Stadium 20 12/7/2013 Kansas City vs. RSL D 1-1 Children's Mercy Park 26* 3/12/2017 Minnesota vs. Atlanta TCF Bank Stadium

* Projected temperature at kickoff.

The forecast on Sunday doesn’t call for snow, but if the conditions were to change, this would be the ninth snow game in MLS history.

For head coach Adrian Heath, it’s a far cry from his last native terrain in Orlando. However, he admits it could be a unique advantage.

“Obviously it’s different than anywhere in the country,” Heath said. “We have to make sure that, regardless of the weather, that this becomes our home. You look at leagues around the world. Wherever you are in the league, if you’re successful, your home form becomes huge for you. We have to make sure that, whether it’s sub-zero on the weekend or maybe 90 degrees in the summer, this has to be our home.”

Heath also mentioned that, while he played in some cold matches during his days at English side Everton, this would be the coldest match he was ever a part of. Technical director Manny Lagos remembers some matches that were near-zero with freezing rain playing high school soccer in Minnesota. However, neither of them have experienced anything like Finnish midfielder Rasmus Schüller.

“Back in Scandinavia, we train outside all winter,” he explained. “Hopefully we’ll get some advantage from it, but you can never tell. In juniors, we had some games in minus-fifteen Celsius (5 degrees F).”