Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Talen Energy Stadium - Chester, PA

Saturday, March 11 - 4:30 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE in the US | TSN in Canada

The Philadelphia Union will be out for revenge on Saturday against Toronto FC, as Toronto visits the the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since knocking the Union out of the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs. Toronto defeated the Union 3-1 in that game, which was played at BMO Field, to capture their first playoff win.

Both teams are coming off draws in their season openers with the Union earning a point in Vancouver and Toronto doing the same against Real Salt Lake. Neither scored a goal in their games but that is unlikely to happen with the visitors bringing Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore into town and the home team looking for a win to start their 2017 home slate.

Philadelphia Union

The Union got a point in Vancouver, despite not scoring a goal, thanks in part to the strong play of 19-year-old central midfielder Derrick Jones. The Union Homegrown impressed in his first start with his athletic ability and physical presence in the midfield. Alejandro Bedoya and Jay Simpson will look to create more on the offensive end in the team's second game as they tied for the second-lowest Expected Goals total of any team in Week 1.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Joshua Yaro (shoulder surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake (GK) — Keegan Rosenberry, Oguchi Onyewu, Richie Marquez, Fabinho — Haris Medunjanin, Derrick Jones — Fabian Herbers, Alejandro Bedoya, Chris Pontius — Jay Simpson

Notes: Philadelphia only allowed one shot on target in their 0-0 draw against the Whitecaps last Sunday. It is just the fifth time in franchise history the Union have faced one or less shots on target in an MLS regular season away game.

Toronto FC

There are no stadium renovations to deal with this time around, but Toronto FC start their season on the road yet again in 2017. Their first three games are away this year and they got off to a decent start during Opening Weekend, earning a clean sheet at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City. They should be a bit disappointed not to get more, as Giovinco was stonewalled by Nick Rimando on a penalty kick, but a draw on the road in MLS is always a fine result. Any result against a team out for revenge would be a plus for Greg Vanney's team.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Ashtone Morgan (stress fracture in foot)

Projected starting XI (3-5-2): Clint Irwin (GK) — Eriq Zavaleta, Drew Moor, Nick Hagglund — Steven Beitashour, Armando Cooper, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Justin Morrow — Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco

Notes: Sebastian Giovinco had three shots (two on target) against RSL last weekend. It was his sixteenth straight regular season game with at least three shots and at least one on target.

All-Time Series

These two teams have played to a draw in 17 all-time regular season meetings but Toronto holds the ultimate advantage with their playoff win last season.

PHI-TOR All-Time MLS Meetings (17 games)

Overall: Series tied 6-6-5 (24 PHI goals, 20 TOR goals)

at PHI: Union lead 4-2-2 (10 PHI goals, 7 TOR goals)

Referees

Referee: Mark Geiger

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Jose Carlos Rivero